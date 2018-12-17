Sparky 5.6
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of December 2018 10:01:29 AM Filed under
There are new live/install iso images of SparkyLinux 5.6 “Nibiru” available to download. This it the 4th and the last this year iso image update of the rolling line, which is based on Debian testing “Buster”.
