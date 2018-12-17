Slax is a Nifty Linux Distribution That Works from USB
Slax is a portable Linux distribution that runs from USB, it aims to create a modular, modern and lightweight Linux distribution which can be carried anywhere in a USB stick. It’s also Debian-based, which allows you as a user to access tons of packages provided by Debian using the apt command.
Slax 9.6 was released last November. So we downloaded the latest release and tried it, our experience with it was great so far, see our review below for a detailed tour in Slax.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 568 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Qt and KDE: Qt Champions, Kdenlive, FreeBSD 12, Alejandro Montes Bascuñan and More
Ubuntu: Nautilus 3.30 and Mir 1.1.0 Release
SUSE: Aris Winardi, New User Interface for Open Build Service and More
Recent comments
16 min 59 sec ago
29 min 49 sec ago
59 min 43 sec ago
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 20 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 1 hour ago