Ubuntu: Nautilus 3.30 and Mir 1.1.0 Release Nautilus 3.30 Lands In Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo Nautilus 3.30 has landed in Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo. The application has finally been updated after staying at version 3.26 for the past two Ubuntu releases. As many users are probably aware, Ubuntu 18.04 and 18.04 use an older version of Nautilus (3.26) because the default Gnome file manager lots its desktop icons functionality with version 3.28, and the Ubuntu devs wanted to keep this functionality. About a month ago, Desktop Icons, a Gnome Shell extension that brings back desktop icons in Gnome, was added to the Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo repositories. Thanks to this extension, the desktop icons functionality is no longer needed in Nautilus, so the default Gnome file manager was finally updated to the latest version (3.30) in Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo.

Mir 1.1.0 Release We’re pleased to announce the release of Mir 1.1.0. The main thing to note with this release is a new package mir-graphics-drivers-nvidia with support for Nvidia binary “eglstream” drivers. There are also some bugfixes and some changes upstreamed by PostmarketOS developers building Mir on Musl and the UBports developers preparing to update the Mir version used by their Ubuntu Touch phones.

SUSE: Aris Winardi, New User Interface for Open Build Service and More openSUSE Enthusiast Creates Board Elections Poster to Encourage Participation Aris Winardi giving a presentation at the openSUSE Asia Summit 2016 in Jakarta, Indonesia Aris Winardi, from Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, wants to inspire the openSUSE Community and Members to get involved in the Elections process and make it the best one yet. The goal is to encourage all from the Community who are Contributors to the Project to apply for and get their openSUSE Membership, which will give them the right to vote in the upcoming elections and also some extra recognition of the work they do to keep the Project alive.

Let it Shine: New User Interface for Open Build Service The content of the following article has been contributed by the Open Build Service (OBS) Team at SUSE. It is based on the two blog posts “OBS Is Revamping Its User Interface, Help Us to Make It Awesome” and “Revamped User Interface for Project, User and Group Pages“, originally published at the OBS web site and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

In 2019, don`t let Cybersecurity keep you awake. Sleep tight with HPE, SUSE and AMD. Especially when we see large enterprises having their brand equity destroyed due to data breeches. But don`t be naïve, small companies might not get that kind of visibility but still, according to research, 60 percent of them who suffer a cyber breech are out of business in 6 months.