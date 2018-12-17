Ubuntu: Nautilus 3.30 and Mir 1.1.0 Release
Nautilus 3.30 Lands In Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo
Nautilus 3.30 has landed in Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo. The application has finally been updated after staying at version 3.26 for the past two Ubuntu releases.
As many users are probably aware, Ubuntu 18.04 and 18.04 use an older version of Nautilus (3.26) because the default Gnome file manager lots its desktop icons functionality with version 3.28, and the Ubuntu devs wanted to keep this functionality.
About a month ago, Desktop Icons, a Gnome Shell extension that brings back desktop icons in Gnome, was added to the Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo repositories. Thanks to this extension, the desktop icons functionality is no longer needed in Nautilus, so the default Gnome file manager was finally updated to the latest version (3.30) in Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo.
Mir 1.1.0 Release
We’re pleased to announce the release of Mir 1.1.0. The main thing to note with this release is a new package mir-graphics-drivers-nvidia with support for Nvidia binary “eglstream” drivers.
There are also some bugfixes and some changes upstreamed by PostmarketOS developers building Mir on Musl and the UBports developers preparing to update the Mir version used by their Ubuntu Touch phones.
Mir 1.1 Released With EGLStreams KMS Support To Work With NVIDIA's Binary Driver
The Canonical developers maintaining the Mir display server with its modern focus on being a Wayland compositor have just issued Mir 1.1.
The primary addition with Mir 1.1 is the introduction of NVIDIA proprietary driver support by means of adding an EGLStreams KMS back-end that is compatible with the NVIDIA Linux driver architecture. If you are on the latest NVIDIA Linux drivers, it's now possible to fire up Mir 1.1 and enjoy its functionality and Wayland support.
