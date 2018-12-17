Qt and KDE: Qt Champions, Kdenlive, FreeBSD 12, Alejandro Montes Bascuñan and More
-
Welcome to the 2018 Qt Champions!
Another year has passed, winter has come so it’s time to celebrate the Qt Champions!
-
Kdenlive Video Editor 18.12 Released with Important Fixes
Kdenlive, KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, released version 18.12 a few days ago with some crashes fixed and other improvements.
-
KDE ports on FreeBSD 12 (amd64)
FreeBSD 12 was released last week. I’m in the process of rebuilding my main workstation to all-flash (which means backups, disentangling ZFS pools, etc. etc.) and in the meantime installed 12-R to an older i3 I had lying around. KDE Applications 18.12 were released last thursday. Those are in ports, but haven’t made it around to the official packages yet. So here are some notes on almost-current KDE on almost-current FreeBSD:
Installing modern KDE: from a freshly installed 12-R system, getting to a KDE Plasma desktop is a matter of installing two metapackages: pkg install xorg kde5 . That will leave you in a state where you need to link .xinitrc to startkde .. rather old-school. For purposes of having a pleasant setup, pkg install falkon quassel sddm as well.
-
Interview with Alejandro Montes Bascuñan
I found out about it when I was specifically looking for drawing and painting software that could run on Linux because I was about to make the change from Windows 10 to Linux but the only thing holding me back was the program that I would use to draw. Then I stumbled upon Krita and gave it a try and well, the rest is history.
-
BuildStream metrics: exploration
Metrics and telemetry are fundamental in any engineering activity to evaluate, learn and improve. They are also needed to consolidate a culture in which opinion and experience are continuously challenged, in which experimentation and evidence becomes the norm and not the exception, in which transparency rules so co-workers are empowered, in which data analysis leads to conversations so evaluations are shared.
Open Source projects has been traditionally reluctant to promote telemetry, based on privacy concerns. Some factor that comes to my mind are helping to change this perception...
-
