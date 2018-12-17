Android Leftovers
Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of December 2018 10:29:57 AM Filed under
-
Android Pie update hitting Xiaomi Mi A2 today (December 18)
-
Xiaomi's Android One-powered Mi A2 receives Android Pie update
-
Android Pie kernel source now available for Moto X4, Moto P30 Play, and Motorola One
-
Huawei rolls out Android Pie for the P20, P20 Pro and Mate 10 Pro
-
Huawei Rolling Out Android Pie-Based EMUI 9 Update to P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Honor Play, Honor View 10, and Honor 10
-
Nokia 6 Android 9 Pie Beta ROM Leaked Online
-
The new Lenovo Z5s Offers Three Rear Cameras and Android Pie for $200
-
ASUS ZenFone 5 Max with Snapdragon 660 SoC and Android Pie appears on Geekbench
-
Nokia Mobile notifies Beta Labs members that Android Pie for Nokia 8 will soon be officially available
-
Samsung One UI Initial Review – Android Pie Re-invented for Big Screens
-
Download MIUI 10 Global Stable (Android Oreo) for the Xiaomi Mi 5s
-
Google’s Playground AR Camera Effects App Comes to Other Android Phones
-
Top 7 Paid Android Apps on Play Store
-
Lenovo just announced an Android phone with 12GB of RAM
-
Android Q will support the Vulkan-backend for ANGLE to make 2D game development easier
-
Why the biggest Android and iPhone games are released in December
-
Amazing: NASA engineer uses four Android phones and a glitter bomb to thwart package thieves
-
Always find your Android phone
-
18 Android tips you shouldn't miss from 2018
-
Close All Tabs on Google Chrome for Android With New Button
-
Chrome 72 beta: Incognito media notifications on Android, Assistant & Pie for more Chromebooks
-
Chrome OS 71 Adds Fingerprint Authentication, Android P Support to Pixel Slate
-
Hisense confirms 2019 Australian Android TV Series, Google Assistant and Alexa on VIDAA 3.0
-
Hisense is bringing Android and AI smarts to its 2019 TV range
-
Google Assistant on Android TV now working in Spanish — with a few regional limitations
-
Tivo Creek Android Voice Remote Pops Up With Google Assistant Button
-
The Android Pixel 3 stand: Is it worth the cost?
-
Android phones power this hilarious glitter-bombing Amazon package decoy
-
HTC plans smartphone sales 'reboot' in 2019
-
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Receiving November 2018 Android Security Patch, Improvements via FOTA Update
-
How to speed up your Android Smartphone for better performance
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 547 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Qt and KDE: Qt Champions, Kdenlive, FreeBSD 12, Alejandro Montes Bascuñan and More
Ubuntu: Nautilus 3.30 and Mir 1.1.0 Release
SUSE: Aris Winardi, New User Interface for Open Build Service and More
Recent comments
16 min 59 sec ago
29 min 49 sec ago
59 min 43 sec ago
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 20 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 1 hour ago