Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers OpenShift Commons Gathering at Seattle KubeCon 2018 Recap with Video and Slides With over 350 attendees from over 115+ companies and more than 25 speakers by community members, upstream project leads, contributors, end users, and from Red Hatters, the OpenShift Commons Gathering in Seattle this past week was a great place to learn about the future of Kubernetes, OpenShift, and cloud native infrastructure.

Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 5 Update 1 Released - Improves AArch64, DTrace In addition to releasing VirtualBox 6.0, Oracle on Tuesday also released an updated version of their Linux kernel downstream geared for their RHEL-cloned Oracle Linux... Now available is Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 1. This first update to Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 offers improved support for ARM64/AArch64 (64-bit ARM), cgroup2 updates, improved scheduler scalability, a variety of DTrace updates, updated NVDIMM subsystem functionality around PMEM and DAX, and various other changes. Also included with UEK R5U1 are a number of CVE security fixes.

Open Outlook: Kubernetes Native Infrastructure As 2018 draws to a close, I’ve spent some time thinking about the progress we’ve made with Red Hat OpenShift and where we’re going. Spoiler alert - it’s been an exciting year and I’m optimistic about 2019.

Introduction to the Kubernetes Operator Framework Red Hat’s Sebastien Pahl Explains Kubernetes Operators at KubeCon 2018. Operators will be featured in OpenShift 4 currently in beta, which you can preview here: https://try.openshift.com/ An Operator is a method of packaging, deploying and managing a Kubernetes application. A Kubernetes application is an application that is both deployed on Kubernetes and managed using the Kubernetes APIs and kubectl tooling. To be able to make the most of Kubernetes, you need a set of cohesive APIs to extend in order to service and manage your applications that run on Kubernetes. You can think of Operators as the runtime that manages this type of application on Kubernetes. http://coreos.com/operators The Operator Framework is an open source toolkit to manage Kubernetes native applications, called Operators, in an effective, automated, and scalable way. https://github.com/operator-framework

Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Virtualization

Fedora Handbook 2018 Released I finally finished the 2018 edition of Fedora Handbook (aka Fedora Workstation Beginner’s Guide). Just a recap what the handbook is about: it’s a printed handbook that should give enough information to get a user from “knowing nothing about Fedora” to first steps in the system. It’s used as a giveaway at conferences and other events. The original handbook was written in Czech in 2015 and the English version released last year introduced only cosmetic changes, so even though the handbook has pretty generic info and is not specific to any Fedora release there were quite a lot of changes needed.

Rawhide notes from the trail, mid december 2018

Firefox 64 autoplay in Fedora 29 With one of the recent Firefox releases (current version is 64), autoplay videos began to play again, although they start muted now [1]. None of the previously-working methods work (e.g. about:config media.autoplay.enabled), the documented preference is not there in 64 (promised for 63: either never happened, or was removed). Extensions that purport to disable autoplay do not work.