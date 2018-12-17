today's leftovers
-
Microsoft flings untested Windows 10 updates to users! (Oh no it doesn't!)
Roundup As Microsoft's Xmas elves toiled long into the night on Santa's Windows 10 upgrade, the software giant found time to unleash static Azure websites and an unfortunately worded blog in this week's Microsoft round-up.
Windows Update – a special Insider Ring of its own? (oh no isn’t)
Sometimes it is hard not to feel sorry for Microsoft, as Windows corporate veep Michael Fortin kicked off a self-inflicted storm over the quality of Windows 10 updates.
Certainly, it has been a bad year for Windows 10, with a major release accidentally deleting files, and smaller patches leaving Microsoft’s premium devices in a poorly state. Fortin, therefore, wanted to explain that the software giant really did care about quality and reiterated how it all works.
As most right-minded Reg readers know, Microsoft emits "B" releases (aka Patch Tuesday) on the second Tuesday of each month. These bad boys are the ones the gang at Redmond really want you to install and contain security patches mixed into the fun.
-
Top 10 Best Chromebooks – December 2018 - Android Headlines
December and its holiday seasons are here but Chrome OS news has been somewhat slow in terms of new devices for the month. A new 14-inch Acer Chromebook 514 is on the way in the budget segment starting at $349 with moderate specs, having finally received its own landing page on the company’s site. However, despite being unveiled at IFA 2018 in August, that’s not quite ready for purchase yet. Aside from that device, the only news on the Chrome OS front has centered around at least one more LTE-enabled Chromebook made by CTL on the Sprint network and rather disappointing initial scores for the first, as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon reference board. Google’s Pixel Slate has landed on our top ten list after beginning to ship this month, knocking one other device from the ranking but for a high cost compared to other Chromebooks with comparable specs.
-
Industry Momentum for Automotive Grade Linux Continues to Grow with Five New Members
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for in-vehicle technology, has announced that BearingPoint, BedRock Systems, Big Lake Software, Cognomotiv, and Dellfer have joined AGL and the Linux Foundation.
“This has been an exciting year for AGL as open source software continues to gain momentum in the automotive industry,” said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. “We’ve seen rapid growth in both our membership numbers and in the number of new AGL-based products and services coming to market. We look forward to working with our new members as we continue to expand the features and functionalities of the AGL platform.”
-
Dropbox To End Sync Support For All Filesystems Except Ext4 on Linux
I am only using btrfs for the last few years, without any problem. Drobox’s decision is based on supporting Extended file attributes and even so btrfs supports extended attributes, seems you will get this error:
-
Insync: The Hassleless Way of Using Google Drive on Linux
Using Google Drive on Linux is a pain and you probably already know that. There is no official desktop client of Google Drive for Linux. It’s been more than six years since Google promised Google Drive on Linux but it doesn’t seem to be happening.
-
Endless OS 3.5.3 Run Through
-
MX Linux 18 RC1 Run Through
In this video, we look at MX Linux 18 RC1, and it looks great! Enjoy!
-
ArchLabs 2018.12
It’s December. Almost the end to another year. Most of us will be preparing for the holidays and family time.
Christmas is just around the corner and so is the New Year and with that Nate, the Team and I are happy to present the ArchLabs 2018.12 release. It has been almost six months since our latest release and this one brings a different approach.
-
Purism Introduces "It's a Secure Life" Bundle Sale, Wave Computing Open-Sourcing MIPS, Red Hat Announces Long-Term Commercial Support for OpenJDK on Microsoft Windows, ArchLabs 2018.12 Now Available and RawTherapee 5.5 Released
Jupiter Hell is a roguelike I'm following with great excitement, it's serving a the spiritual successor to DRL (previously DoomRL, now called DRL since ZeniMax flexed their legal muscles) and it's looking good.
After a rather successful Kickstarter, where they managed to get over £70K in funding it's coming along rather nicely.
-
[Debian] RC bugs 2018/49-50
as mentioned in my last blog post, I attended the Bug Squashing Party in bern two weeks ago. I think alltogether we were quite productive, as seen on the list of usertagged bugs. – here's my personal list of release-critical bugs that I touched at the BSP or afterwards...
-
Linux-friendly Coffee Lake signage player supports new OPS+ spec
Axiomtek’s “OPS700-520” signage player complies with the OPS Plus spec, which adds a second high-speed combo connector. The compact, Intel 8th Gen based player supports Intel AMT 11.0 and Intel Unite.
The OPS700-520 is the first Coffee Lake based signage system we’ve seen, as well as the first to offer Intel OPS Plus (or OPS+) compliance. Designed for multi-display applications such as interactive whiteboards (IWBs), digital signage, and video walls, the system is “among one of the most advanced and powerful digital signage players in the market,” claims Axiomtek.
-
Event Report: g0v Summit 2018 — Taipei
Gov zero summit is a decentralized, grass-roots civic tech community based in Taiwan. Built on the spirits of open source and activism, g0v aims to use technology in the interest of the public good, advocate information transparency and build tech solutions to promote civic engagement. I was lucky my talk got selected and got an opportunity to speak at the event.
-
BBN challenge resolution: Getting the flag from a browser extension
My so far last BugBountyNotes challenge is called Can you get the flag from this browser extension?. Unlike the previous one, this isn’t about exploiting logical errors but the more straightforward Remote Code Execution. The goal is running your code in the context of the extension’s background page in order to extract the flag variable stored there.
If you haven’t looked at this challenge yet, feel free to stop reading at this point and go try it out. Mind you, this one is hard and only two people managed to solve it so far. Note also that I won’t look at any answers submitted at this point any more. Of course, you can also participate in any of the ongoing challenges as well.
-
MIPS Processor ISA To Be Open-Sourced In 2019
Months after MIPS Technologies was acquired by Wave Computing, the company announced it's working on open-sourcing the MIPS processor instruction set architecture.
The MIPS ISA will be open-sourced with both the 32-bit and 64-bit versions opening up and will be free of any licensing or royalty fees as well as access to existing MIPS patents.
-
