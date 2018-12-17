today's leftovers
-
Roundup As Microsoft's Xmas elves toiled long into the night on Santa's Windows 10 upgrade, the software giant found time to unleash static Azure websites and an unfortunately worded blog in this week's Microsoft round-up.
Windows Update – a special Insider Ring of its own? (oh no isn’t)
Sometimes it is hard not to feel sorry for Microsoft, as Windows corporate veep Michael Fortin kicked off a self-inflicted storm over the quality of Windows 10 updates.
Certainly, it has been a bad year for Windows 10, with a major release accidentally deleting files, and smaller patches leaving Microsoft’s premium devices in a poorly state. Fortin, therefore, wanted to explain that the software giant really did care about quality and reiterated how it all works.
As most right-minded Reg readers know, Microsoft emits "B" releases (aka Patch Tuesday) on the second Tuesday of each month. These bad boys are the ones the gang at Redmond really want you to install and contain security patches mixed into the fun.
-
December and its holiday seasons are here but Chrome OS news has been somewhat slow in terms of new devices for the month. A new 14-inch Acer Chromebook 514 is on the way in the budget segment starting at $349 with moderate specs, having finally received its own landing page on the company’s site. However, despite being unveiled at IFA 2018 in August, that’s not quite ready for purchase yet. Aside from that device, the only news on the Chrome OS front has centered around at least one more LTE-enabled Chromebook made by CTL on the Sprint network and rather disappointing initial scores for the first, as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon reference board. Google’s Pixel Slate has landed on our top ten list after beginning to ship this month, knocking one other device from the ranking but for a high cost compared to other Chromebooks with comparable specs.
-
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for in-vehicle technology, has announced that BearingPoint, BedRock Systems, Big Lake Software, Cognomotiv, and Dellfer have joined AGL and the Linux Foundation.
“This has been an exciting year for AGL as open source software continues to gain momentum in the automotive industry,” said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. “We’ve seen rapid growth in both our membership numbers and in the number of new AGL-based products and services coming to market. We look forward to working with our new members as we continue to expand the features and functionalities of the AGL platform.”
-
I am only using btrfs for the last few years, without any problem. Drobox’s decision is based on supporting Extended file attributes and even so btrfs supports extended attributes, seems you will get this error:
-
Using Google Drive on Linux is a pain and you probably already know that. There is no official desktop client of Google Drive for Linux. It’s been more than six years since Google promised Google Drive on Linux but it doesn’t seem to be happening.
-
In this video, we look at MX Linux 18 RC1, and it looks great! Enjoy!
-
It’s December. Almost the end to another year. Most of us will be preparing for the holidays and family time.
Christmas is just around the corner and so is the New Year and with that Nate, the Team and I are happy to present the ArchLabs 2018.12 release. It has been almost six months since our latest release and this one brings a different approach.
-
Jupiter Hell is a roguelike I'm following with great excitement, it's serving a the spiritual successor to DRL (previously DoomRL, now called DRL since ZeniMax flexed their legal muscles) and it's looking good.
After a rather successful Kickstarter, where they managed to get over £70K in funding it's coming along rather nicely.
-
as mentioned in my last blog post, I attended the Bug Squashing Party in bern two weeks ago. I think alltogether we were quite productive, as seen on the list of usertagged bugs. – here's my personal list of release-critical bugs that I touched at the BSP or afterwards...
-
Axiomtek’s “OPS700-520” signage player complies with the OPS Plus spec, which adds a second high-speed combo connector. The compact, Intel 8th Gen based player supports Intel AMT 11.0 and Intel Unite.
The OPS700-520 is the first Coffee Lake based signage system we’ve seen, as well as the first to offer Intel OPS Plus (or OPS+) compliance. Designed for multi-display applications such as interactive whiteboards (IWBs), digital signage, and video walls, the system is “among one of the most advanced and powerful digital signage players in the market,” claims Axiomtek.
-
Gov zero summit is a decentralized, grass-roots civic tech community based in Taiwan. Built on the spirits of open source and activism, g0v aims to use technology in the interest of the public good, advocate information transparency and build tech solutions to promote civic engagement. I was lucky my talk got selected and got an opportunity to speak at the event.
-
My so far last BugBountyNotes challenge is called Can you get the flag from this browser extension?. Unlike the previous one, this isn’t about exploiting logical errors but the more straightforward Remote Code Execution. The goal is running your code in the context of the extension’s background page in order to extract the flag variable stored there.
If you haven’t looked at this challenge yet, feel free to stop reading at this point and go try it out. Mind you, this one is hard and only two people managed to solve it so far. Note also that I won’t look at any answers submitted at this point any more. Of course, you can also participate in any of the ongoing challenges as well.
-
Months after MIPS Technologies was acquired by Wave Computing, the company announced it's working on open-sourcing the MIPS processor instruction set architecture.
The MIPS ISA will be open-sourced with both the 32-bit and 64-bit versions opening up and will be free of any licensing or royalty fees as well as access to existing MIPS patents.
Graphics: Android on DRM/KMS, NVIDIA's Proprietary Linux Driver
-
In the beginning, Android did not really have a graphics stack. It was just pushing frames directly to framebuffers and hoping for the best, the approach worked for quite some time.
However, over time, the usecases became more and more complex and a new graphics stack was necessary. About 6 years ago the Android team conducted a lot of research and quickly realized that the mainline kernel was far from being up to the job - it was lacking Atomic screen updates, explicit syncronization and support for low power hardware, among other things. Google was left with no other choice than to design their own graphic stack: Atomic Display Framework (ADF).
-
Just days after the NVIDIA 415.23 Linux driver release that was published to fix 4.20 kernel issues, the NVIDIA 415.25 driver is now available with new product support.
The NVIDIA 415.25 is out today in order to formally introduce support for the new TITAN RTX and Quadro RTX 8000 graphics cards, the newest Turing-based products. The TITAN RTX is available beginning today from the NVIDIA store at $2499 USD meanwhile the flagship RTX 8000 card will retail for about $10k USD.
-
Fedora's Silverblue initiative formerly known as Fedora Atomic Workstation currently doesn't work with the NVIDIA binary driver, but that soon could change.
For Fedora Silverblue to ultimately move forward and gain adoption, it will need to work with NVIDIA hardware and that means supporting their proprietary driver. It's simply a fact with the open-source Nouveau driver not being good enough for the vast majority of NVIDIA GPU owners and these green graphics processors being found in many Fedora Linux boxes. Due to how Fedora Silverblue is currently composed, the NVIDIA proprietary driver doesn't currently work but there are changes being worked on in order to support the binary blob's workflow.
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
With over 350 attendees from over 115+ companies and more than 25 speakers by community members, upstream project leads, contributors, end users, and from Red Hatters, the OpenShift Commons Gathering in Seattle this past week was a great place to learn about the future of Kubernetes, OpenShift, and cloud native infrastructure.
-
In addition to releasing VirtualBox 6.0, Oracle on Tuesday also released an updated version of their Linux kernel downstream geared for their RHEL-cloned Oracle Linux... Now available is Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 1.
This first update to Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 offers improved support for ARM64/AArch64 (64-bit ARM), cgroup2 updates, improved scheduler scalability, a variety of DTrace updates, updated NVDIMM subsystem functionality around PMEM and DAX, and various other changes. Also included with UEK R5U1 are a number of CVE security fixes.
-
As 2018 draws to a close, I’ve spent some time thinking about the progress we’ve made with Red Hat OpenShift and where we’re going. Spoiler alert - it’s been an exciting year and I’m optimistic about 2019.
-
Red Hat’s Sebastien Pahl Explains Kubernetes Operators at KubeCon 2018. Operators will be featured in OpenShift 4 currently in beta, which you can preview here: https://try.openshift.com/
An Operator is a method of packaging, deploying and managing a Kubernetes application. A Kubernetes application is an application that is both deployed on Kubernetes and managed using the Kubernetes APIs and kubectl tooling. To be able to make the most of Kubernetes, you need a set of cohesive APIs to extend in order to service and manage your applications that run on Kubernetes. You can think of Operators as the runtime that manages this type of application on Kubernetes. http://coreos.com/operators The Operator Framework is an open source toolkit to manage Kubernetes native applications, called Operators, in an effective, automated, and scalable way. https://github.com/operator-framework
-
I finally finished the 2018 edition of Fedora Handbook (aka Fedora Workstation Beginner’s Guide). Just a recap what the handbook is about: it’s a printed handbook that should give enough information to get a user from “knowing nothing about Fedora” to first steps in the system. It’s used as a giveaway at conferences and other events.
The original handbook was written in Czech in 2015 and the English version released last year introduced only cosmetic changes, so even though the handbook has pretty generic info and is not specific to any Fedora release there were quite a lot of changes needed.
-
With one of the recent Firefox releases (current version is 64), autoplay videos began to play again, although they start muted now [1]. None of the previously-working methods work (e.g. about:config media.autoplay.enabled), the documented preference is not there in 64 (promised for 63: either never happened, or was removed). Extensions that purport to disable autoplay do not work.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
35 min 17 sec ago
6 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 2 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 7 hours ago