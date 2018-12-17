KDE News: KDE Applications 18.12, Pixel Wheels 0.11.0 and Skrooge 2.17.0 5 New Features in KDE Applications 18.12 In this video, we look at the 5 new features which stood out for me in KDE Applications 18.12.

Release month, Pixel Wheels 0.11.0 Here is another release for the release month! This time it's a new release of Pixel Wheels. This one has been a long time coming: version 0.10.0 got released in September.

Skrooge 2.17.0 released The Skrooge Team announces the release 2.17.0 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks.

Software: Notes-Up, Ticketing, Kiwi TCMS, Best 20 Linux Security Tools and Cutegram “Notes-Up” – A Free and Open-source Markdown Note Editor Aiming at the Elementary OS, the “Notes-Up” is today’s notes editing and management app. This app includes a User Interface which is moderate and minimalist. We have already said that the Notes-Up aims at the Elementary OS, however, this software is also available for the OpenSUSE and Arch Linux. This Markdown editor is prepared to amaze you with the note editing skills. You will also get the support of the keyboard shortcuts if you are using this application for editing your notes. The name of the developer of this app is Philip, and he said that being a Computer Engineer, he used to write up all his school and other essential notes only with the text editor so that he can maintain all his files and keep them all managed and organized.

Best Free Linux Customer Service Trouble Ticketing Software (Updated 2018) A customer service trouble ticketing (or help desk) is an information and assistance resource that helps resolve computer related problems. Companies seeking to offer better customer service often provide help desk support via the telephone, website, and or by email. Help desks may also be set up simply for internal use, to provide help to a firm’s employees. The importance of the help desk cannot be overrated, and it represents a core part of a successful business. Help desk software is crucial to the smooth operation of a help desk and customer support staff. Without high quality software, tracking help desk support issues can be extremely difficult and can result in the deterioration of customer relationships. Tracking and responding to help desk calls is quicker and more effective when using well designed help desk software. This type of software helps organizations to manage their email better, as well as offering powerful request management as well as an audit trail, logging and tracking users’ requests for assistance. There is a good selection of open source help desk software available for Linux. Since we last covered this type of software, our recommendations have changed.

Roadmap status report for 2018 Hello everyone, in this article I will outline the progress that the Kiwi TCMS team has made towards achieving the goals in our 2018 roadmap (mid-year update here). TLDR; goals are completed at 62%. Refactoring legacy code is showing good results, less so on the front-end side and there are items still in progress!

Best 20 Linux Security Tools: Recommendation from the Linux Experts It doesn’t matter which operating system you use, you are to utilize security software for keeping your operating system or network secured. Basically, security programs are such utilities that serve you different purposes: removal of spyware, resistance to the virus, firewall protection and many more. In short, security tools can be referred to as the blood of an operating system that destroys the harmful things just like real blood. However, there are numerous security programs, but all of those won’t function equally and properly with every operating system. Hence, here we have listed the top 20 Linux security tools predominantly for the Linux users, but if you are a user of any other operating system, you may also try.

Cutegram – An Open-source Telegram Messenger Desktop Client for Linux Cutegram is an unofficial Telegram desktop client. The first question is do you recall what Telegram is? Telegram Messenger is an instant messaging system based on cross-platform. Users can send self-destructive and encrypted messages and media files like documents, images, and videos. It supports any type of file format. Cutegram is a cross-platform, open source, and free desktop client for Telegram. A non-profit company named Aseman created, developed and released it under GPLv3 license. Users of Windows, Linux, OpenBSD, and MacOS can download, install and use it for free.