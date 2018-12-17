Programming: Dillinger, Mozilla Rust, Python and C++
Dillinger – An AngularJS Powered Online HTML5 Markdown Editor
Dillinger is a cloud-enabled Markdown editor which is free to use. Its simple and modern interface will make you feel more comfortable to work with. If you are a beginner and looking for a tool that will allow you to convert your Markdown text to HTML or HTML to Markdown easily then here you have Dillinger. What you need to do is just write your text or drop your file in the left window there then select the format you want it to be converted, and you will see it has been converted to the chosen format in the right window.
The Servo Blog: This Week In Servo 121
Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.
Tools in the 2018 edition
Tooling is an important part of what makes a programming language practical and productive. Rust has always had some great tools (Cargo in particular has a well-deserved reputation as a best-in-class package manager and build tool), and the 2018 edition includes more tools which we hope further improve Rust users' experience.
In this blog post I'll cover Clippy and Rustfmt – two tools that have been around for a few years and are now stable and ready for general use. I'll also cover IDE support – a key workflow for many users which is now much better supported. I'll start by talking about Rustfix, a new tool which was central to our edition migration plans.
2018 Malcolm Tredinnick Memorial Prize Nominations
It is that time of year again when we recognize someone from our community in memory of our friend Malcolm.
Malcolm was an early core contributor to Django and had both a huge influence and large impact on Django as we know it today. Besides being knowledgeable he was also especially friendly to new users and contributors. He exemplified what it means to be an amazing Open Source contributor. We still miss him.
Dynamic function creation at run time with Python's exec built-in
Django 2 Ajax CRUD with Python 3.7 and jQuery
A Pythonista's Holiday Wish List
The Fastest Growing Programming Languages In 2018, According To GitHub [Ed: Stop measuring everything Free software based on one single site of Microsoft (which attacks Free software)]
Coming up on December 20: Next C++ workshop
Improve your C++ skills! Last week, we had a workshop covering an introduction to the language, and looking at functions and strings. Participants watched a couple of presentation videos, and then had the opportunity to put questions to experienced LibreOffice developers.
