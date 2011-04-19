Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.1 'Tessa' finally available with Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce The mainstreaming of Linux is accelerating every day. Many servers use Linux distributions, while Android remains the undisputed king of mobile. True, adoption of operating systems based on the open source kernel are still virtually nonexistent on the desktop, but as Windows 10 gets worse and worse, more and more home users may turn to Ubuntu, Google Chrome OS, and others. Just yesterday, Dell updated two of its mobile workstations to the latest Ubuntu LTS version.

Ubuntu and GNOME Leftovers Best 25 Ubuntu News Websites and Blogs Linux is an open-source operating system and Ubuntu is one of its very popular distros which is rapidly increasing its user base. With Linux and its distros, one can learn and do a lot of things. In simple words, Linux is an ocean of knowledge and endless opportunities. Many people reading this article will claim that they know everything about Linux and they are expert at Ubuntu but this is not the case because there are many things you don’t know about Linux. This article is dedicated to everyone using Ubuntu, right from the noobs to the Linux professionals. Today I am going to give you list of Top 25 Ubuntu news websites and blogs which you guys will find very helpful to learn more about Linux and its distros. The website listed here cover all the minor details such as How-to guides, news, tutorials and everything you need to know about Linux.

Monday 17th December 2018 If you’re interested in discussing a topic please start a thread in the Desktop area of the Community Hub (this site). We also have our weekly meeting on IRC. We meet on Tuesday at 13:30 UTC in #ubuntu-desktop on Freenode. There will be an “Any Other Business” section at the end where you are welcome to raise topics. These topics might be discussed during the meeting, or afterwards depending on the time, depth of conversation, topic and so on.

Ubuntu's Dock CPU Usage To Be Lowered By A Third, Other Perf Fixes Inbound The GNOME-based Ubuntu desktop continues being tuned for better performance. Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt has shared his latest status update concerning all of his performance profiling and tuning work for the distribution's GNOME Shell based desktop.

Bring Back Desktop Icons on GNOME 3.30 If you use GNOME 3.30 or later, you may find that 'icons on desktop' feature does not exist anymore. You cannot add anything to your personal Desktop folder like you usually did. Fortunately, thanks to csoriano, this removed feature can be added back by installing Desktop Icons extension. You will find this extension useful if you use latest GNOME on Fedora, Arch, openSUSE, and Ubuntu if the Nautilus version is over 3.26. This article shows how it looks from openSUSE Tumbleweed GNOME. Try it and enjoy!

Fractal December'18 Hackfest (part 2) The Friday 14th was the last day of the second Fractal Hackfest. I've not spend much time writing real code, the Thursday was mainly another hacking day and I've been able to continue with the fractal-backend creation, but there's a lot of work to do there.