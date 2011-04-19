Language Selection

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 19th of December 2018 11:14:02 PM
Android
Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.1 'Tessa' finally available with Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce

The mainstreaming of Linux is accelerating every day. Many servers use Linux distributions, while Android remains the undisputed king of mobile. True, adoption of operating systems based on the open source kernel are still virtually nonexistent on the desktop, but as Windows 10 gets worse and worse, more and more home users may turn to Ubuntu, Google Chrome OS, and others. Just yesterday, Dell updated two of its mobile workstations to the latest Ubuntu LTS version. Read more

Ubuntu and GNOME Leftovers

  • Best 25 Ubuntu News Websites and Blogs
    Linux is an open-source operating system and Ubuntu is one of its very popular distros which is rapidly increasing its user base. With Linux and its distros, one can learn and do a lot of things. In simple words, Linux is an ocean of knowledge and endless opportunities. Many people reading this article will claim that they know everything about Linux and they are expert at Ubuntu but this is not the case because there are many things you don’t know about Linux. This article is dedicated to everyone using Ubuntu, right from the noobs to the Linux professionals. Today I am going to give you list of Top 25 Ubuntu news websites and blogs which you guys will find very helpful to learn more about Linux and its distros. The website listed here cover all the minor details such as How-to guides, news, tutorials and everything you need to know about Linux.
  • Monday 17th December 2018
    If you’re interested in discussing a topic please start a thread in the Desktop area of the Community Hub (this site). We also have our weekly meeting on IRC. We meet on Tuesday at 13:30 UTC in #ubuntu-desktop on Freenode. There will be an “Any Other Business” section at the end where you are welcome to raise topics. These topics might be discussed during the meeting, or afterwards depending on the time, depth of conversation, topic and so on.
  • Ubuntu's Dock CPU Usage To Be Lowered By A Third, Other Perf Fixes Inbound
    The GNOME-based Ubuntu desktop continues being tuned for better performance. Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt has shared his latest status update concerning all of his performance profiling and tuning work for the distribution's GNOME Shell based desktop.
  • Bring Back Desktop Icons on GNOME 3.30
    If you use GNOME 3.30 or later, you may find that 'icons on desktop' feature does not exist anymore. You cannot add anything to your personal Desktop folder like you usually did. Fortunately, thanks to csoriano, this removed feature can be added back by installing Desktop Icons  extension. You will find this extension useful if you use latest GNOME on Fedora, Arch, openSUSE, and Ubuntu if the Nautilus version is over 3.26. This article shows how it looks from openSUSE Tumbleweed GNOME. Try it and enjoy!
  • Fractal December'18 Hackfest (part 2)
    The Friday 14th was the last day of the second Fractal Hackfest. I've not spend much time writing real code, the Thursday was mainly another hacking day and I've been able to continue with the fractal-backend creation, but there's a lot of work to do there.

Programming: Dillinger, Mozilla Rust, Python and C++

  • Dillinger – An AngularJS Powered Online HTML5 Markdown Editor
    Dillinger is a cloud-enabled Markdown editor which is free to use. Its simple and modern interface will make you feel more comfortable to work with. If you are a beginner and looking for a tool that will allow you to convert your Markdown text to HTML or HTML to Markdown easily then here you have Dillinger. What you need to do is just write your text or drop your file in the left window there then select the format you want it to be converted, and you will see it has been converted to the chosen format in the right window.
  • The Servo Blog: This Week In Servo 121
    Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.
  • Tools in the 2018 edition
    Tooling is an important part of what makes a programming language practical and productive. Rust has always had some great tools (Cargo in particular has a well-deserved reputation as a best-in-class package manager and build tool), and the 2018 edition includes more tools which we hope further improve Rust users' experience. In this blog post I'll cover Clippy and Rustfmt – two tools that have been around for a few years and are now stable and ready for general use. I'll also cover IDE support – a key workflow for many users which is now much better supported. I'll start by talking about Rustfix, a new tool which was central to our edition migration plans.
  • 2018 Malcolm Tredinnick Memorial Prize Nominations
    It is that time of year again when we recognize someone from our community in memory of our friend Malcolm. Malcolm was an early core contributor to Django and had both a huge influence and large impact on Django as we know it today. Besides being knowledgeable he was also especially friendly to new users and contributors. He exemplified what it means to be an amazing Open Source contributor. We still miss him.
  • Dynamic function creation at run time with Python's exec built-in
  • Django 2 Ajax CRUD with Python 3.7 and jQuery
  • A Pythonista's Holiday Wish List
  • The Fastest Growing Programming Languages In 2018, According To GitHub [Ed: Stop measuring everything Free software based on one single site of Microsoft (which attacks Free software)]
  • Coming up on December 20: Next C++ workshop
    Improve your C++ skills! Last week, we had a workshop covering an introduction to the language, and looking at functions and strings. Participants watched a couple of presentation videos, and then had the opportunity to put questions to experienced LibreOffice developers.

KDE News: KDE Applications 18.12, Pixel Wheels 0.11.0 and Skrooge 2.17.0

  • 5 New Features in KDE Applications 18.12
    In this video, we look at the 5 new features which stood out for me in KDE Applications 18.12.
  • Release month, Pixel Wheels 0.11.0
    Here is another release for the release month! This time it's a new release of Pixel Wheels. This one has been a long time coming: version 0.10.0 got released in September.
  • Skrooge 2.17.0 released
    The Skrooge Team announces the release 2.17.0 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks.

