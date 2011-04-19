MIPS Liberation
-
MIPS Goes Open Source
Since 2000, 8.5 billion chips based on MIPS cores have been shipped, according to Swift. A broad range of customers are sticking with MIPS, including Microchip, Mobileye (now an Intel company), MediaTek, and Denso, Japan’s leading tier one.
Although commanding consistent respect among engineers, MIPS — whose ownership has been anything but stable — has struggled to build its ecosystem and generate momentum. MIPS trails far behind Arm today. Wave’s goal is to reverse a trend that looked for a long time like a downward spiral for MIPS. `
-
MIPS chip architecture is going open source
Wave Computing says it plans to “open source its MIPS instruction set architecture (ISA)” to make it easier for chip makers, developers, and researches to use the chip designs for their projects.
The MIPS Open program will allow participants to access “the most recent versions of the 32-bit and 64-bit MIPS ISA free of charge — with no licensing or royalty fees.” Users will also be covered by hundreds of patents owned by MIPS.
-
MIPS Processor ISA To Be Open-Sourced In 2019
The MIPS ISA will be open-sourced with both the 32-bit and 64-bit versions opening up and will be free of any licensing or royalty fees as well as access to existing MIPS patents.
-
Wave Computing Launches the MIPS Open Initiative to Accelerate Innovation for MIPS Architecture
Wave Computing, the Silicon Valley company that is accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) from the edge to the data center, announced it will open source its MIPS instruction set architecture (ISA) to accelerate the ability for semiconductor companies, developers and universities to adopt and innovate using MIPS for next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) designs. Under the MIPS Open program, participants will have full access to the most recent versions of the 32-bit and 64-bit MIPS ISA free of charge – with no licensing or royalty fees. Additionally, participants in the MIPS Open program will be licensed under MIPS’ hundreds of existing worldwide patents.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 688 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Qualcomm’s second-gen drone board has Snapdragon 820 and four cameras
Qualcomm and Intrinsyc opened pre-orders on a 75 x 36mm “Qualcomm Flight Pro” reference platform for drones and robotics that runs Linux on a Snapdragon 820 with WiFi, BT, GNSS, IMUs, 4x cameras, and optional motor board. The Qualcomm Flight Pro reference platform for consumer drones and robotics applications is a follow-on to the Qualcomm Flight platform, which was previously launched under the name Snapdragon Flight. Intrinsyc is distributing the Qualcomm Flight Pro for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and has opened pre-orders at $949, with shipments due in early January.
Linux 4.19.11
I'm announcing the release of the 4.19.11 kernel. All users of the 4.19 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.19.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.19.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st...
Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.1 'Tessa' finally available with Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce
The mainstreaming of Linux is accelerating every day. Many servers use Linux distributions, while Android remains the undisputed king of mobile. True, adoption of operating systems based on the open source kernel are still virtually nonexistent on the desktop, but as Windows 10 gets worse and worse, more and more home users may turn to Ubuntu, Google Chrome OS, and others. Just yesterday, Dell updated two of its mobile workstations to the latest Ubuntu LTS version.
Recent comments
4 min 46 sec ago
10 hours 17 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
12 hours 50 min ago
18 hours 38 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 21 min ago
20 hours 39 min ago
20 hours 41 min ago