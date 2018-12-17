Programming: Eclipse, Python, PHP and More
-
Eclipse Che 7 is Coming and It’s Really Hot (1/4)
A better plugin model, a new IDE, and Kubenative Workspaces — Eclipse Che Is on Fire !
-
The modern programmer: 10 must-read articles from this year
Programming is about languages, of course, but also much more. Along with good languages, programmers need toolsets to support coding: software development kits (SDKs), command-line utilities for source-code inspection and even editing, package managers, repositories targeted at developers, and so on. The ten articles listed below cover programming in this broad sense.
-
Python Qt5 - application with QML file.
The PyQt5 includes QML as a means of declaratively describing a user interface and is possible to write complete standalone QML applications.
-
This Week in Rust 265
-
How to Develop Web Applications on Alibaba Cloud with Django Framework
The demand in business applications is growing fast and developers are facing many challenges such as evolutivity, scalability, and re-usability. In order to satisfy business needs, developers around the world need to create new tools that will help them solve the above presented challenges.
-
Facebook Releases HHVM 3.30 As The Final Version Officially Supporting PHP
While Facebook's HHVM "HipHop Virtual Machine" project was born as a faster PHP implementation, with PHP7 offering significant upstream performance improvements and Facebook pursuing their own Hack programming language implementation with HHVM, the v3.3.0 release is the last release officially focusing on PHP language support.
-
HHVM 3.30
-
Pandas Library for Data Visualization in Python
-
Eclipse Foundation Drives $9 Billion in Open Source Innovation
The Eclipse Foundation, the platform for open collaboration and innovation, finishes the year 2018 driving innovation through open source in a wide range of global initiatives, including Internet of Things, Java runtimes, GeoSpatial, Automotive, Model-based engineering, IDEs, and emerging technologies. Serving as a platform enabling open collaboration for the world’s new digital economy -- managed by an efficient staff of just 30 full-time professionals -- the Eclipse Foundation now boasts oversight of more than 360 projects and 1,550+ code committers who have contributed more than 162 million lines of code to date with a estimated software value of approximately $9 billion.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 561 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Termtosvg, Papyrus, Tidal CLI Client, Notelab and More
Programming: Eclipse, Python, PHP and More
today's howtos
5 of the Best Linux Distributions for Mac Users
The Mac is an ever-increasingly closed-off ecosystem, with users finding that they need to use dongles and converters for everything from ethernet cables to SD card readers. The decision to replace the Escape and Command keys with the gimmicky “touch bar” a couple of years ago wasn’t great either. It’s safe to say that when it comes to macOS, the honeymoon is over. Longtime users are starting to get fed up with Apple from the way they restrict compatibility to their amateur file system, to the way their operating system takes away advanced functions longtime users are used to using. In this article we’ll go over the best Linux distributions that Mac users can install either on their Macs or on dedicated Linux computers.
Recent comments
4 hours 11 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 45 min ago
22 hours 58 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago
1 day 47 min ago
1 day 48 min ago