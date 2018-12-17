Software: Termtosvg, Papyrus, Tidal CLI Client, Notelab and More Termtosvg – Record Your Terminal Sessions As SVG Animations In Linux By default everyone prefer history command to review/recall the previously entered commands in terminal.

Papyrus – An Open-source and Multi-platform Note Manager Papyrus is a different note manager which is developed with the security concern in mind. Before we go further, let’s talk about why do we need a note manager with better security? We all know how important a note manager is to maintain our daily activities! We take notes for many purposes, for example, If you are an employer, then you may already know that how much difficult it is to manage your daily task properly with privacy. You can hardly manage to do all the things deployed around you. As a result, it becomes a threat of losing your job. And this is where Papyrus comes to help you out of this panic.

Tidal CLI Client – Command Line-based Tidal Music Streaming App For Linux TIDAL is an entertainment platform that tries to create a bond between artists and fans through music. People who use Tidal can listen to music on Android, Apple, and Windows devices. The problem is that Tidal does not have a client app for Linux distros. However, every problem has a solution. In this case, the name of the solution is Tidal CLI Client. It is a music streaming app(command line-based). It is available in 52 countries, and you can have access to 58 million songs.

Notelab – A Simple But Powerful Note Taking App for Linux Notelab is free software for the Linux, Windows, MacOS, and Solaris user that can change the working speed from high to highest, seriously! Using a hard paper to note all your information which you get all day long seems backdated in this modern era. It’s too tough to write all the notes on a paper with just a pen. This is where the Notelab software comes to help you. Notelab is an excellent software for the note-taking purpose. It comes with some excellent features that will make you feel that you are writing on a real paper with a pen. It’s like whenever you write something on it, you will see the strokes instantly. This software will help you to organize information carefully. You say how? Well, suppose you are taking an important note from your boss or class, and there are some keywords those needs to be highlighted. So how will you mark them as the keywords? Here Notelab will help you out by customizing those words with various color.

Top 15 Linux Data Recovery Tools: The Professionals’ Choice Sometimes you may need to access essential data saved on your Linux operated computer storage, but you may fail repeatedly. The most common reasons for such a problem are virus attack, permanent or accidental removal of files, error messages and so on. Whatever the reason might be, such a loss may cause irrecoverable damage to you. As it is an instantaneous accident, so you can hardly take precautionary measures. But, what you can definitely do is to use several Linux data recovery tools for getting back your lost data.