Red Hat on Servers: Kubernetes, IBM, Latest Results and OKD
-
Will Kubernetes Slow Down My Database?
I know my database will be slower on Kubernetes and cloud native storage, but HOW MUCH slower? This is a question everyone thinking of moving traditionally hosted stateful services like database to Kubernetes ask all the time. And until now, we haven’t had good answers. This presentation will detail a series of microbenchmarks on PostgreSQL running on and off Kubernetes in a variety of configurations, including bare metal, local storage, gluster, and rook. You’ll get a solid idea of what the cost in latency and throughput is for abstracting away your storage problems, and be able to make platform decisions for yourself.
-
Red Hat Global Customer Tech Outlook 2019: Automation, cloud, & security lead funding priorities
As we round out 2018, it’s time to reflect on how the year has gone and our plans for the coming year. For the fifth consecutive year, we reached out to our customers to hear where they are in their technology journey and where they want to go in 2019. For our annual Red Hat Global Customer Tech Outlook, we surveyed more than 400 Red Hat customers around the world, with respondents from 51 countries. These IT leaders weighed in about their current challenges, their deployment strategies, technologies they are excited about, as well as budget and technology priorities for 2019.
-
IBM’s $37 Billion Acquisition of Red Hat
IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Red Hat (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source cloud software, have reached a definitive agreement under which IBM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for $190.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $34 billion.
-
Red Hat sales softer than expected ahead of IBM purchase
The company reported third quarter earnings of $94 million, or 51 cents a share, on revenue of $847 million, up 13 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the third quarter were 96 cents a share.
Wall Street was looking for non-GAAP third quarter earnings of 87 cents a share on revenue of $852.8 billion. Red Hat said currency fluctuations hurt sales somewhat. On a constant currency basis, Red Hat sales would have been up 15 percent.
-
Will Anyone Be Fired for Hiring Big Purple?
While the cloud offers a compelling cost advantage, lower cost is not the only differentiator that will define tomorrow’s winners and losers in the cloud marketplace. Might the purple cloud — made up of Big Blue’s cloud and Red Hat’s Linux and Kubernetes distro — be the most secure?
Remember the saying, “No one ever gets fired for hiring Big Blue”? At a time when technology seemed to be changing fast, executives wanted to reduce risk and play it safe. This was before the cloud and at a time when distributed computing seemed like some new-age religion.
While most bloggers seem focused on why IBM would pay $34 billion for Red Hat, I thought it might be timely to point out the recent Kubernetes vulnerability, CVE 2018-1002105. This vulnerability — announced by Google and credited to Darren Shepherd’s discovery — remains too new at the time of this writing to even be found in the NIST’s National Vulnerability Database.
-
A user story about an OKD update from 3.9 to 3.10
The OpenShift community produces a lot of interesting tutorials about how to try new solutions and configurations but unfortunately they are mostly based on a minimal setup such as MiniShift, which is definitely a cool gimmick, but badly resembles a real cluster setup. Often those posts only concentrate on the known good path about how something is supposed to function in the best case. They rarely mention how it could be debugged or fixed if it doesn’t work as expected. As all of us know, the more complex a system is, the more can go wrong and this technology is no exception especially when run in a real distributed setup. To give you some insight in how such procedures can go wrong, I’d like to share the experience I made when I tried to update my multi-master/multi-node OKD cluster. As an experienced Linux engineer or developer you might think that version updates are nothing special or exciting, but this experience will disabuse you. I hit many issues and here is how I did it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 656 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE: KMyMoney, Headerbars and Installing Linux Desktop Environment KDE Plasma
Games and Wine Leftovers
FreeBSD ZFS File-System Code To Be Re-Based Over ZFS On Linux
With ZFS On Linux (ZOL) being more actively developed than the ZFS file-system code within the OpenSolaris-derived Illumos kernel, FreeBSD will be transitioning their ZFS file-system kernel driver to be based on ZOL. Particularly with Delphix moving their ZFS code to be based upon ZOL rather than the Illumos kernel tree, that ZFS code isn't being maintained as well as ZOL. As a result, the FreeBSD ZFS maintainers have decided to transition to ZOL -- and the upstream ZOL developers are willing to allow FreeBSD support directly within ZOL as a single shared code-base.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
40 min 36 sec ago
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
2 hours 10 sec ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 34 min ago