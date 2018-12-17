KDE: KMyMoney, Headerbars and Installing Linux Desktop Environment KDE Plasma
-
Since the author of AqBanking recently posted the question how this works, I think it is a good idea to document it in a publically visible way. First of all: why do we need mapping at all? KMyMoney as well as AqBanking deal with the representation of bank accounts and assign each such object an internal ID. Unfortunately, both of them use a different ID for the same account and so one needs some way of turning a KMyMoney ID into an AqBanking ID and vice versa. This is what we are talking here.
Since KMyMoney does not only support AqBanking as an online banking backend it provides a standardized interface to all of them. Also, a set of procedures is defined to support a wide range of possible backends. Now we deal with two different interfaces: one required for KMyMoney and another one required by AqBanking. The trick here is the glue-logic residing in KBanking. It does all the magic that is needed for a successful marriage of the two participants.
-
This type of headerbar is used to a extensively in GNOME and macOS. The adoption of headerbars appears to be an industry trend, and people often ask why KDE apps don’t have headerbars or even seem to be working towards gaining them.
-
Developers wanting to create applications for the Linux-based KDE desktop environment are getting a helping hand from Canonical and Snapcraft. And bleeding-edge users who want to experiment with the full KDE Plasma desktop can now install it as a snap.
Games and Wine Leftovers
-
Tangledeep is a roguelike for players of all different skill-levels. It has some sweet art, engaging gameplay and the way they've done the character class system is quite interesting too.
As for the just announced expansion, Legend of Shara will be the first fully-featured expansion pack for the game. It's going to include plenty of new content and features including a new story, new boss fights, plenty of new areas to explore, new monsters, an increased level cap and the list of additions goes on for a while. Considering it was already quite a big game before, that's impressive.
-
I've had a lot of fun with it! I think this might be my current favourite fighting game. It's nowhere near as complex as some other fighting games, while still remaining a decent challenge. Great if you're not usually into them that's for sure.
It works well on Linux, the Steam Controller worked out of the box and so I don't really have any issue with it at this point.
-
Valve have been quick to respond to feedback and issues with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lately, especially with the Danger Zone Battle Royale mode. In the last week, it's had a few nice updates.
-
While not officially shown as such on Steam, the city-builder Endciv now has a Linux build up for testing.
It arrived last week, although it came across some Unity bugs with it not being given a resolution. After speaking to the developer about it, that's now sorted and it runs.
-
Here's a bit of a surprise that I didn't know was coming. Dead In Vinland, a survival management sim now has a Linux beta version. I have to say, it looks really good. Mixing in elements from lots of genres together to make a rather interesting brew.
-
The building sim Transport Fever from developer Urban Games and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment has a fresh update out and a teaser of a new game.
The update adds in some features the community has asked including trains driving backwards instead of them magically flipping around. There's also a new Dutch translation, improved track construction tools, improved vehicle replacement, an improved camera tool and plenty more features have been tweaked on top of a healthy dose of bug fixes.
-
By far the biggest news this year—Steam Play! Valve surprised everyone by announcing their own special fork of Wine named Proton, this includes DXVK which kicks over D3D11 and D3D10 into Vulkan (which Valve funded). Allowing many more games to be played on Linux easily through the Steam client, that don’t actually support Linux.
-
Yes, in October, I succumbed to the temptation from the evil empire and installed Windows 10 to my daughter's laptop as a dual boot with Mageia. Well, I actually did it because of two reasons: Windows-based school assignments and a Windows-only game that she wanted to play and that does not run well on WINE.
-
Re-based off last week's second release candidate of Wine 4.0 is now Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2.
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2 comes in at 810 patches atop the current upstream Wine code-base. Some patches around the GDI code were upstreamed in recent days while the staging tree picked up a WineX11 patch to improve key translation as some games like Skyrim, Dragon Age 2, and Star Trek Online weren't seeing all keyboard key events on recent versions of Wine. This staging patch fixes the six year old Wine bug/regression.
FreeBSD ZFS File-System Code To Be Re-Based Over ZFS On Linux
With ZFS On Linux (ZOL) being more actively developed than the ZFS file-system code within the OpenSolaris-derived Illumos kernel, FreeBSD will be transitioning their ZFS file-system kernel driver to be based on ZOL.
Particularly with Delphix moving their ZFS code to be based upon ZOL rather than the Illumos kernel tree, that ZFS code isn't being maintained as well as ZOL. As a result, the FreeBSD ZFS maintainers have decided to transition to ZOL -- and the upstream ZOL developers are willing to allow FreeBSD support directly within ZOL as a single shared code-base.
Security Leftovers
-
KrebsOnSecurity reviewed the Web sites for the global top 100 companies by market value, and found just five percent of top 100 firms listed a chief information security officer (CISO) or chief security officer (CSO). Only a little more than a third even listed a CTO in their executive leadership pages.
The reality among high-tech firms that make up the top 50 companies in the NASDAQ market was even more striking: Fewer than half listed a CTO in their executive ranks, and I could find only three that featured a person with a security title.
-
Twitter today announced that the platform’s support form had been hit by a data breach exposing user data to IP addresses from Saudi Arabia and China.
The leaked data contains the country codes of the phone numbers linked to users’ accounts. In an official statement, the social media platform said that phone numbers and other confidential user data had not been exposed in the attack.
-
Occasionally, I test the few security tools that exist in Linux distributions, to see what they offer and whether they really have merit. One such tool is Chkrootkit, and so far, I've reported not one but two false positives over the years - including lkm warning and suckit infected message. And now I've stumbled upon another dud, and this is one called Linux/Ebury - Operation Windigo.
I came across this result while testing the Ubuntu-based Robolinux 9.3, and given its strong focus on security, the finding is doubly alarming. But as I suspected right away, it seems to be another false positive, and so I did a little more testing and checking. Let me show you what gives.
-
We all have been in a situation where we are stuck on a shady website that hits us with a barrage of ads and suspicious content. And no matter how many times you hit the back button, you remain trapped.
This annoying issue is called “history manipulation” which is done by websites to prevent from you going back to the original page where you began.
-
Pivoting is the unique technique of using an instance (also referred to as a ‘plant’ or ‘foothold’) to be able to move around inside a network. Basically using the first compromise to allow and even aid in the compromise of other otherwise inaccessible systems. In this scenario we will be using it for routing traffic from a normally non-routable network.
For example, we are a pentester for Security-R-Us. You pull the company directory and decide to target a user in the target IT department. You call up the user and claim you are from a vendor and would like them to visit your website in order to download a security patch. At the URL you are pointing them to, you are running an Internet Explorer exploit.
