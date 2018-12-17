GNU: Sed, GCC, Guix and DBD
-
sed-4.6 released [stable]
This is to announce sed-4.6, a stable release.
There have been 52 commits by 6 people in the 38 weeks since 4.5.
See the NEWS below for a brief summary.
Special thanks to Assaf Gordon for doing so much of the work.
Thanks to everyone else who has contributed!
-
GCC Is Still Months Away From Transitioning To Git, Reposurgeon Being Ported To Golang
2018 sadly wasn't the year that the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) transitioned to a Git workflow for developing this flagship open-source compiler... But Eric S Raymond does continue making progress on being able to convert the GCC tree from SVN to Git.
Back during the summer Eric S Raymond said the Git transition was being held up by RAM prices, in particular needing more DDR4 in his main workstation with 64GB not being enough for his software to convert the massive SVN tree to Git. And that's when he said his system with more RAM would work out better than using a public cloud, the GCC build infrastructure, or other alternatives to quickly access more computing resources with greater amounts of RAM to handle this conversion of the revision control system.
-
Support GNU Guix!
A little over six years ago, the GNU Guix project was announced. Since that first email, the project and the community gathering around Guix have grown steadily.
Around 265 people have collectively contributed tens of thousands of commits to the project. In the past year alone, we have received close to 11,000 commits. More than 8,700 packages are now available, and Guix is supported on five different CPU architectures. Guix has made inroads in the field of scientific computing, and we have been able to secure institutional support for parts of our build farm providing binary substitutes to users. As a welcoming community, you have spent countless hours introducing Guix to new users, to help them when they experienced bugs, and to remove those bugs from Guix.
In addition to all of that, your generous financial contributions in the past year have been instrumental in bootstrapping and maintaining our new build new farm, for which we experimented with hardware that has been stripped of Intel's Management Engine, and which is running Libreboot instead of a proprietary BIOS. While it turned out to be not quite as simple as we had expected, we have learned valuable lessons from this experience. Your contributions have also paid for server hosting fees, for hardware replacement and maintenance costs, and for additional ARM build hosts.
-
2018 DMCA anti-circumvention exemption process: some progress, but not enough
The anti-circumvention provisions of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) are still a threat. The latest round of its exemptions process showed some successes, and where the work needs to continue.
The DMCA has quite a few troubling provisions in it, but the nastiest of them all are the anti-circumvention rules. These provisions create legal penalties for anyone trying to control their own software or devices, and potential criminal risk when users try to share tools for avoiding Digital Restrictions Management (DRM). These rules are grossly unfair, and deprive users of the right to repair the devices that they own, to study or research potential security flaws, or to make or modify their own copies of works to meet their needs. As paltry compensation, Congress carved out a complicated process run by the US Copyright Office for reclaiming the ability to control your computing in narrow circumstances.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 596 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE: KMyMoney, Headerbars and Installing Linux Desktop Environment KDE Plasma
Games and Wine Leftovers
FreeBSD ZFS File-System Code To Be Re-Based Over ZFS On Linux
With ZFS On Linux (ZOL) being more actively developed than the ZFS file-system code within the OpenSolaris-derived Illumos kernel, FreeBSD will be transitioning their ZFS file-system kernel driver to be based on ZOL. Particularly with Delphix moving their ZFS code to be based upon ZOL rather than the Illumos kernel tree, that ZFS code isn't being maintained as well as ZOL. As a result, the FreeBSD ZFS maintainers have decided to transition to ZOL -- and the upstream ZOL developers are willing to allow FreeBSD support directly within ZOL as a single shared code-base.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
40 min 36 sec ago
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
2 hours 10 sec ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 34 min ago