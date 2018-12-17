Developers wanting to create applications for the Linux-based KDE desktop environment are getting a helping hand from Canonical and Snapcraft. And bleeding-edge users who want to experiment with the full KDE Plasma desktop can now install it as a snap.

FreeBSD ZFS File-System Code To Be Re-Based Over ZFS On Linux With ZFS On Linux (ZOL) being more actively developed than the ZFS file-system code within the OpenSolaris-derived Illumos kernel, FreeBSD will be transitioning their ZFS file-system kernel driver to be based on ZOL. Particularly with Delphix moving their ZFS code to be based upon ZOL rather than the Illumos kernel tree, that ZFS code isn't being maintained as well as ZOL. As a result, the FreeBSD ZFS maintainers have decided to transition to ZOL -- and the upstream ZOL developers are willing to allow FreeBSD support directly within ZOL as a single shared code-base.