Games and Wine Leftovers
-
Tangledeep, the fantastic roguelike is getting an expansion with a new story
Tangledeep is a roguelike for players of all different skill-levels. It has some sweet art, engaging gameplay and the way they've done the character class system is quite interesting too.
As for the just announced expansion, Legend of Shara will be the first fully-featured expansion pack for the game. It's going to include plenty of new content and features including a new story, new boss fights, plenty of new areas to explore, new monsters, an increased level cap and the list of additions goes on for a while. Considering it was already quite a big game before, that's impressive.
-
The itch.io Winter Sale is live with plenty of indie games going cheap
-
The fighting game Fantasy Strike just had a sweet update, taking another look
I've had a lot of fun with it! I think this might be my current favourite fighting game. It's nowhere near as complex as some other fighting games, while still remaining a decent challenge. Great if you're not usually into them that's for sure.
It works well on Linux, the Steam Controller worked out of the box and so I don't really have any issue with it at this point.
-
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive had plenty of updates lately, Danger Zone is looking good
Valve have been quick to respond to feedback and issues with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lately, especially with the Danger Zone Battle Royale mode. In the last week, it's had a few nice updates.
-
Endciv, a city-builder taking place after many disasters now has a Linux build
While not officially shown as such on Steam, the city-builder Endciv now has a Linux build up for testing.
It arrived last week, although it came across some Unity bugs with it not being given a resolution. After speaking to the developer about it, that's now sorted and it runs.
-
Dead In Vinland, an impressive looking survival management sim just added a Linux beta
Here's a bit of a surprise that I didn't know was coming. Dead In Vinland, a survival management sim now has a Linux beta version. I have to say, it looks really good. Mixing in elements from lots of genres together to make a rather interesting brew.
-
Transport Fever has a fresh patch out with community-requested improvements, new game teased
The building sim Transport Fever from developer Urban Games and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment has a fresh update out and a teaser of a new game.
The update adds in some features the community has asked including trains driving backwards instead of them magically flipping around. There's also a new Dutch translation, improved track construction tools, improved vehicle replacement, an improved camera tool and plenty more features have been tweaked on top of a healthy dose of bug fixes.
-
Some thoughts on Linux gaming in 2018, an end of year review
By far the biggest news this year—Steam Play! Valve surprised everyone by announcing their own special fork of Wine named Proton, this includes DXVK which kicks over D3D11 and D3D10 into Vulkan (which Valve funded). Allowing many more games to be played on Linux easily through the Steam client, that don’t actually support Linux.
-
Changes in 2018 (Part Who needs Windows?
Yes, in October, I succumbed to the temptation from the evil empire and installed Windows 10 to my daughter's laptop as a dual boot with Mageia. Well, I actually did it because of two reasons: Windows-based school assignments and a Windows-only game that she wanted to play and that does not run well on WINE.
-
How to install Wine 3.0.4 on Linux Mint 19.1
-
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2 Yields 810 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Re-based off last week's second release candidate of Wine 4.0 is now Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2.
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2 comes in at 810 patches atop the current upstream Wine code-base. Some patches around the GDI code were upstreamed in recent days while the staging tree picked up a WineX11 patch to improve key translation as some games like Skyrim, Dragon Age 2, and Star Trek Online weren't seeing all keyboard key events on recent versions of Wine. This staging patch fixes the six year old Wine bug/regression.
-
KDE: KMyMoney, Headerbars and Installing Linux Desktop Environment KDE Plasma
FreeBSD ZFS File-System Code To Be Re-Based Over ZFS On Linux
With ZFS On Linux (ZOL) being more actively developed than the ZFS file-system code within the OpenSolaris-derived Illumos kernel, FreeBSD will be transitioning their ZFS file-system kernel driver to be based on ZOL. Particularly with Delphix moving their ZFS code to be based upon ZOL rather than the Illumos kernel tree, that ZFS code isn't being maintained as well as ZOL. As a result, the FreeBSD ZFS maintainers have decided to transition to ZOL -- and the upstream ZOL developers are willing to allow FreeBSD support directly within ZOL as a single shared code-base.
Security Leftovers
