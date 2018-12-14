We release a new curl version every eight weeks. On average we ship over thirty releases in a five-year period.

A lot of people use curl versions that are a few years old, some even many years old. There are easily more than 30 different curl version in active use at any given moment.

Not every curl release introduce changes and new features, but it is very common and all releases are at least always corrected a lot of bugs from previous versions. New features and fixed bugs make curl different between releases.

Linux/OS distributions tend to also patch their curl versions at times, and then they all of course have different criteria and work flows, so the exact same curl version built and shipped from two different vendors can still differ!