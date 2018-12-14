Software: GammaRay, Curl, Okular PDF Reader, HandBrake, PowerTOP and DNS
-
GammaRay 2.10.0 Release
We have released version 2.10.0 of our Qt application introspection tool GammaRay. GammaRay allows you to observe behavior and data structures of Qt code inside your program live at runtime.
-
Daniel Stenberg: Why is curl different everywhere?
We release a new curl version every eight weeks. On average we ship over thirty releases in a five-year period.
A lot of people use curl versions that are a few years old, some even many years old. There are easily more than 30 different curl version in active use at any given moment.
Not every curl release introduce changes and new features, but it is very common and all releases are at least always corrected a lot of bugs from previous versions. New features and fixed bugs make curl different between releases.
Linux/OS distributions tend to also patch their curl versions at times, and then they all of course have different criteria and work flows, so the exact same curl version built and shipped from two different vendors can still differ!
-
Text to Speech on GNU/Linux Part 2: Okular to Speech
Continuing the first part: Okular PDF Reader has read out loud (text to speech) feature but it needs configuration to make it works. You might find that there are very limited number of documentations available on the net about this case and if you find them you will know how complicated they are. So in this article I make it simple for you and I guarantee it's very easy to do this on Ubuntu (including Kubuntu and Neon). Ah, yeah, I include here a demonstration video you can play (don't worry it's hosted on PeerTube server, not YouTube). You will start with several basic knowledge below, then install everything needed, and then do the job. I hope this may help you to help anyone with disabilities or impairments to use GNU/Linux. Enjoy!
-
HandBrake 1.2 Released: Switches Over To FFmpeg, Early Support For GTK4
HandBrake 1.2.0 is now available as the latest update to this popular cross-platform, open-source video transcoder software.
HandBrake 1.2.0 switches back over to FFmpeg from Libav for doing all of the heavy lifting for the video transcoding. HandBrake 1.2 also drops a number of deprecated/legacy presets, adds new presets around the Amazon Fire and Chromecast, fixes some Blu-ray issues, adds support for decoding TIFF/LZMA video, supports the Speex audio decoder, improves its FreeBSD build support, and has a variety of other improvements.
-
PowerTOP – Monitors Power Usage and Improve Laptop Battery Life in Linux
We all know, we almost 80-90% migrated from PC (Desktop) to laptop.
But one thing we want from a laptop, it’s long battery life and we want to use every drop of power.
So it’s good to know where our power is going and getting waste.
You can use the powertop utility to see what’s drawing power when your system’s not plugged in.
You need to run the powertop utility in terminal with super user privilege.
It will access the hardware and measure power usage.
-
A survey of DNS caching and TTL in end-user client software
So how long different client software like web browsers cache DNS responses internally? Anywhere from 2 seconds to infinity!
DNS records come with a time-to-live (TTL) hint in seconds that suggest how long a cache can consider the response to be fresh; and reuse it to answer subsequent queries before having to refresh it. Different DNS clients treat this hint differently: and either ignore it completely in favor of their own policies, or enforce minimum or maximum duration on the records.
-
Canton of Bern removes barriers to sharing its software as open source
Rules and regulations were one of the barriers to sharing the source code of software solutions, the canton explains in a press release. The existing rules allowed sharing, but this permission was made crystal clear in the ICT regulations approved in January this year.
This encouraged the IT department to offer tools that make it easy for the canton’s public services to share their code. The IT department created a page for the canton on GitHub, a popular platform for sharing source code.
