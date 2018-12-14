Due to the Linux 4.21 merge window expected to open up next week just prior to Christmas, some kernel subsystem maintainers who won't be around in the days ahead have been sending in their pull requests early. Among those with early feature pulls is David Sterba continuing to oversee the Btrfs file-system development.

Most notable to Btrfs in Linux 4.21 is the long-awaited support for swap files on Btrfs is now working but with a number of limitations for the time being, such as no compression or snapshotting.