Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's open-source Linux graphics driver team has posted a set of patches implementing support for shaderStorageImageMultisample. These patches are based upon work started months earlier by David Airlie and important for DXVK and for other Vulkan use-cases.

The nearly 400 lines of code enable Vulkan shaderStorageImageMultisample for Polaris GFX8 hardware and newer with this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver. The shaderStorageImageMultisample support is important for RADV since it's the only blocker remaining for the DXVK project to fully support Shader Model 5.0 in its effort of mapping Direct3D 11 features atop Vulkan.