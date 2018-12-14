Programming: Python, Eclipse Che and More
Since I launched it 18 months ago, three cohorts of students have participated in Weekly Python Exercise — receiving a new Python challenge via e-mail every Tuesday, and the solution the following Monday. Students had access to our exclusive forums, and traded ideas, solutions, and techniques with one another. Some attended my live, video office hours, when I answered Python questions that they might have.
When it comes to forecasting data (time series or other types of series), people look to things like basic regression, ARIMA, ARMA, GARCH, or even Prophet but don’t discount the use of Random Forests for forecasting data.
Random Forests are generally considered a classification technique but regression is definitely something that Random Forests can handle.
Every time I need to install Python on OSX or whenever a colleague asks for help, I have to search fo the most updated instructions on Google, and every time I find different ways of doing the exact same thing.
Tired of this, I decided to write down my own notes. Please note that I don't claim this to be the best way of installing Python on OSX. It works fine for me so use it at your own risk.
Every data scientist knows that data pre-processing and feature engineering is paramount for a successful data science project. Often, however, these steps are time-consuming and involve you waiting for computations to finish, keeping you from creating that awesome model. In this post we will look at a few tricks that intend to speed up your pandas data-crunching workflows by enabling Pandas to use your machine in an optimal way.
PEP 8, sometimes spelled PEP8 or PEP-8, is a document that provides guidelines and best practices on how to write Python code. It was written in 2001 by Guido van Rossum, Barry Warsaw, and Nick Coghlan. The primary focus of PEP 8 is to improve the readability and consistency of Python code.
Welcome to the final chapter of this pygame project where we have finally concluded the pygame project which has been ongoing for some time already.
Eclipse Che is a great platform to build cloud-native tools. For Eclipse Che to be successful in its mission, it requires a strong extensibility model with an enjoyable developer experience for contributors.
In the past, Eclipse Che’s extensibility was focused on white-labelling use cases. ISVs were able to customize Eclipse Che, building their own version by completely customizing it and distributing it to their own audiences. While that extensibility approach has been great for many partners, it has always been seen as complex, with a technology stack (especially GWT in the IDE) which resulted in a non-optimal developer experience. The lack of a dynamic extensibility also forced a Che Plugin to be packaged in a “Che assembly” in order to make it available to end users. There was no way to quickly build a plugin, package it so that it could be installed in a running Che and make it available without rebuilding all of Che.
To address these issues we’ll be phasing out the GWT-based IDE in favour of another open Eclipse Foundation IDE project: Eclipse Theia. As introduced earlier, Eclipse Theia is a framework to build web IDEs. It is built in TypeScript and will give contributors a more enjoyable experience with a programming model that is more flexible and easier to use, and makes it faster to deliver their new plugins.
Our main goal is to provide a dynamic plugin model. In Che, a user shouldn’t need to worry about the dependencies needed for the tools running in their workspace — they should just be available when needed. This means that a Che plugin provides its dependencies, its back-end services (which could be running in a sidecar container connected to the user’s workspace), and the IDE UI extension. By packaging all these elements together, the user’s impression is that Che “magically” provided language services and the developer tooling they need for their workspace.
PyCharm 2018.3.2 is now available. This version comes with a couple of small improvements. Get it now from our website.
Bruce Lawson has written a rather nice description of the practical value of semantic HTML, and you should read it, especially if you’re a full-stack developer who feels that HTML is the super-easy part of your toolkit and the components are the most important. But there’s one extra argument I’d like to add to his list; less important than some of the others, but a different nuance.
This talk will introduce the workflows and concerns of data scientists and machine learning engineers and demonstrate how to make Kubernetes a powerhouse for intelligent applications. We’ll show how community projects like Kubeflow and radanalytics.io support the entire intelligent application development lifecycle. We’ll cover several key benefits of Kubernetes for a data scientist’s workflow, from experiment design to publishing results. You’ll see how well scale-out data processing frameworks like Apache Spark work in Kubernetes. System operators will learn how Kubernetes can support data science and machine learning workflows. Application developers will learn how Kubernetes can enable intelligent applications and cross-functional collaboration. Data scientists will leave with concrete suggestions for how to use Kubernetes and open-source tools to make their work more productive.
During my Pythonic data science team coaching I see various problems coming up that I’ve helped solve before. Based on these observations and my prior IP design and delivery for clients over the years I’ve put together a 1 day public course aimed at data scientists (any level) who want to be more confident with lower-risk approaches to delivering data science projects.
Successfully Delivering Data Science Projects runs on Friday February 1st 2019, early bird tickets have sold out, a handful of regular tickets remain (be quick). This course suits any data scientist who has discovered just how vague and confusing a research to deployment project can be, who’d like to be more confident in their plans and outcomes.
Microsoft EEE, Buying the Opposition, Entryism and Turning GNU/Linux Into a Paid-for Windows 'App'
Microsoft Announces "Project Mu" For Open-Source UEFI Alternative To TianoCore [Ed: It's all about control over the user. Microsoft cannot carry on pretending to pursue security when it bakes back doors into everything, including the operating system.]
Project Mu offers secure management of UEFI settings, reportedly better security, a "high performance boot", modern BIOS menu examples including an on-screen keyboard, secure management of UEFI settings, and related features.
Top 10 Open Source Projects Of 2018, According To GitHub [Ed: Letting Microsoft 'decide' what's hot and what's not in the very world it is fighting against, e.g. by bribing officials so that they embrace proprietary software]
Episode #191: Python's journey at Microsoft [Ed: Trying to devour everything, even GitHub, because it lost developers who generally move away from Windows]
