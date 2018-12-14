Eclipse Che is a great platform to build cloud-native tools. For Eclipse Che to be successful in its mission, it requires a strong extensibility model with an enjoyable developer experience for contributors.

In the past, Eclipse Che’s extensibility was focused on white-labelling use cases. ISVs were able to customize Eclipse Che, building their own version by completely customizing it and distributing it to their own audiences. While that extensibility approach has been great for many partners, it has always been seen as complex, with a technology stack (especially GWT in the IDE) which resulted in a non-optimal developer experience. The lack of a dynamic extensibility also forced a Che Plugin to be packaged in a “Che assembly” in order to make it available to end users. There was no way to quickly build a plugin, package it so that it could be installed in a running Che and make it available without rebuilding all of Che.

To address these issues we’ll be phasing out the GWT-based IDE in favour of another open Eclipse Foundation IDE project: Eclipse Theia. As introduced earlier, Eclipse Theia is a framework to build web IDEs. It is built in TypeScript and will give contributors a more enjoyable experience with a programming model that is more flexible and easier to use, and makes it faster to deliver their new plugins.

Our main goal is to provide a dynamic plugin model. In Che, a user shouldn’t need to worry about the dependencies needed for the tools running in their workspace — they should just be available when needed. This means that a Che plugin provides its dependencies, its back-end services (which could be running in a sidecar container connected to the user’s workspace), and the IDE UI extension. By packaging all these elements together, the user’s impression is that Che “magically” provided language services and the developer tooling they need for their workspace.