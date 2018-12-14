At the core of the modern cloud-native application movement is an open-source technology that is perhaps not as well known as it should be. That technology is the open-source etcd project, which provides a distributed key-value store that is used by all the major public cloud providers and is at the core of the Kubernetes container orchestration system.

The etcd project is not new, in fact it was started five years ago by a team of developers from CoreOS, which is a company that was acquired by Red Hat for $250 million on Jan. 30. As a distributed key value store, etcd provides a mechanism that enables data to be stored in a stable, reliable and consistent way across a cluster of different machines. As of Dec. 11, the etcd project is part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which is also home to the Kubernetes project along with 30 other cloud-native projects.