Servers Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 20th of December 2018 01:22:41 PM
Server
  • Why Etcd Matters and How It Has Revolutionized the Cloud

    At the core of the modern cloud-native application movement is an open-source technology that is perhaps not as well known as it should be. That technology is the open-source etcd project, which provides a distributed key-value store that is used by all the major public cloud providers and is at the core of the Kubernetes container orchestration system.

    The etcd project is not new, in fact it was started five years ago by a team of developers from CoreOS, which is a company that was acquired by Red Hat for $250 million on Jan. 30. As a distributed key value store, etcd provides a mechanism that enables data to be stored in a stable, reliable and consistent way across a cluster of different machines. As of Dec. 11, the etcd project is part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which is also home to the Kubernetes project along with 30 other cloud-native projects.

  • Containers vs. Virtual Machines

    When people discuss cloud computing, two terms are frequently used: virtual machine and containers. This is especially true in the era of multicloud, when a cross platform strategy is essential.

    The two technologies share common ground: both virtual machines and containers are software technologies, and both run in a virtualized environment. After that they differ in operation, size, management, use cases and other factors.

    Let's look at virtual machines and containers.

  • Modern business logic tooling workshop, lab 1: Installation

    Recently I’ve started updating my free online workshops for business rules and process automation that showcase how to get started using modern business logic tooling. These updates start with moving from Red Hat JBoss BRMS to Red Hat Decision Manager and from Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite to Red Hat Process Automation Manager.

    This article highlights the first lab update for Red Hat Decision Manager, where you learn to install Decision Manager on your laptop.

  • Setting up microservices in OpenShift using Service Mesh and Kubevirt

    In this blog post, we’re going to see how KubeVirt upstream community project and Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh co-exist on the Red Hat OpenShift Platform (OCP), and how they interact with the existing containers pods in a microservices world.

    As much as we will like to think everything is in containers, it is to be noted that, in real world applications, users may interconnect traditional modules or workloads, like databases, running in the form of VMs with modern microservices implemented in containers. The traditional VMs requires and support scale up rather than the scale out model supported by microservices. This is the kind of use case we want to illustrate and explore by combining KubeVirt and OCP.

  • How Chick-fil-A Uses Kubernetes and GitOps at the Edge

    Fast food restaurants are not typically considered as being places where the latest trends in IT and cloud computing can be found, but that's what's happening at fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A.

    Edge computing, the idea of having cloud-native resources at the edge of a network, is an emerging concept in IT, and it's having an impact at fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A. The restaurant chain is also making use of the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system and the concept of GitOps to help manage its edge deployments with a DevOps approach.

    Chick-fil-A shared its edge computing story at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA 2018 in Seattle last week alongside cloud-native vendor Weaveworks. With GitOps, operations are enabled via a pull request, using the Git version control system.

  • 7 CI/CD tools for sysadmins

    Continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment (CI/CD) have all existed in the developer community for many years. Some organizations have involved their operations counterparts, but many haven't. For most organizations, it's imperative for their operations teams to become just as familiar with CI/CD tools and practices as their development compatriots are.

    CI/CD practices can equally apply to infrastructure and third-party applications and internally developed applications. Also, there are many different tools but all use similar models. And possibly most importantly, leading your company into this new practice will put you in a strong position within your company, and you'll be a beacon for others to follow.

  • Preparing for Identity Management in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

    With the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 beta, we wanted to take a look at some of the changes that are coming in identity management in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. We’ve been preparing for the update of the Linux authentication toolbox for some time. This is part of our continuous focus on providing IT organizations with features that are designed to give them control over their environments and raise confidence in their deployments.

»

More in Tux Machines

Canton of Bern removes barriers to sharing its software as open source

Rules and regulations were one of the barriers to sharing the source code of software solutions, the canton explains in a press release. The existing rules allowed sharing, but this permission was made crystal clear in the ICT regulations approved in January this year.

This encouraged the IT department to offer tools that make it easy for the canton’s public services to share their code. The IT department created a page for the canton on GitHub, a popular platform for sharing source code. Read more

today's howtos

Programming: Python, Eclipse Che and More

  • Announcing: Weekly Python Exercise, Newbie Edition
    Since I launched it 18 months ago, three cohorts of students have participated in Weekly Python Exercise — receiving a new Python challenge via e-mail every Tuesday, and the solution the following Monday. Students had access to our exclusive forums, and traded ideas, solutions, and techniques with one another. Some attended my live, video office hours, when I answered Python questions that they might have.
  • Forecasting with Random Forests
    When it comes to forecasting data (time series or other types of series), people look to things like basic regression, ARIMA, ARMA, GARCH, or even Prophet but don’t discount the use of Random Forests for forecasting data. Random Forests are generally considered a classification technique but regression is definitely something that Random Forests can handle.
  • RSA with one shared prime
  • Installing Python and virtualenv on OSX
    Every time I need to install Python on OSX or whenever a colleague asks for help, I have to search fo the most updated instructions on Google, and every time I find different ways of doing the exact same thing. Tired of this, I decided to write down my own notes. Please note that I don't claim this to be the best way of installing Python on OSX. It works fine for me so use it at your own risk.
  • 4 Strategies to Deal With Large Datasets Using Pandas
    Every data scientist knows that data pre-processing and feature engineering is paramount for a successful data science project. Often, however, these steps are time-consuming and involve you waiting for computations to finish, keeping you from creating that awesome model. In this post we will look at a few tricks that intend to speed up your pandas data-crunching workflows by enabling Pandas to use your machine in an optimal way.
  • How to Write Beautiful Python Code With PEP 8
    PEP 8, sometimes spelled PEP8 or PEP-8, is a document that provides guidelines and best practices on how to write Python code. It was written in 2001 by Guido van Rossum, Barry Warsaw, and Nick Coghlan. The primary focus of PEP 8 is to improve the readability and consistency of Python code.
  • The game is ready for upload
    Welcome to the final chapter of this pygame project where we have finally concluded the pygame project which has been ongoing for some time already.
  • PyPI Security and Accessibility Q1 2019 Request for Proposals Update
  • Eclipse Che 7 is Coming and It’s Really Hot (2/4)
    Eclipse Che is a great platform to build cloud-native tools. For Eclipse Che to be successful in its mission, it requires a strong extensibility model with an enjoyable developer experience for contributors. In the past, Eclipse Che’s extensibility was focused on white-labelling use cases. ISVs were able to customize Eclipse Che, building their own version by completely customizing it and distributing it to their own audiences. While that extensibility approach has been great for many partners, it has always been seen as complex, with a technology stack (especially GWT in the IDE) which resulted in a non-optimal developer experience. The lack of a dynamic extensibility also forced a Che Plugin to be packaged in a “Che assembly” in order to make it available to end users. There was no way to quickly build a plugin, package it so that it could be installed in a running Che and make it available without rebuilding all of Che. To address these issues we’ll be phasing out the GWT-based IDE in favour of another open Eclipse Foundation IDE project: Eclipse Theia. As introduced earlier, Eclipse Theia is a framework to build web IDEs. It is built in TypeScript and will give contributors a more enjoyable experience with a programming model that is more flexible and easier to use, and makes it faster to deliver their new plugins. Our main goal is to provide a dynamic plugin model. In Che, a user shouldn’t need to worry about the dependencies needed for the tools running in their workspace — they should just be available when needed. This means that a Che plugin provides its dependencies, its back-end services (which could be running in a sidecar container connected to the user’s workspace), and the IDE UI extension. By packaging all these elements together, the user’s impression is that Che “magically” provided language services and the developer tooling they need for their workspace.
  • Open a picture with pillow module
  • PyCharm 2018.3.2
    PyCharm 2018.3.2 is now available. This version comes with a couple of small improvements. Get it now from our website.
  • Why isn’t it their job
    Bruce Lawson has written a rather nice description of the practical value of semantic HTML, and you should read it, especially if you’re a full-stack developer who feels that HTML is the super-easy part of your toolkit and the components are the most important. But there’s one extra argument I’d like to add to his list; less important than some of the others, but a different nuance.
  • How to Use JWT Authentication with Django REST Framework
  • Concurrent download with hashin without --update-all
  • Data Science is Festive: Christmas Light Reliability by Colour
  • Why Data Scientists Love Kubernetes
    This talk will introduce the workflows and concerns of data scientists and machine learning engineers and demonstrate how to make Kubernetes a powerhouse for intelligent applications. We’ll show how community projects like Kubeflow and radanalytics.io support the entire intelligent application development lifecycle. We’ll cover several key benefits of Kubernetes for a data scientist’s workflow, from experiment design to publishing results. You’ll see how well scale-out data processing frameworks like Apache Spark work in Kubernetes. System operators will learn how Kubernetes can support data science and machine learning workflows. Application developers will learn how Kubernetes can enable intelligent applications and cross-functional collaboration. Data scientists will leave with concrete suggestions for how to use Kubernetes and open-source tools to make their work more productive.
  • New public course on Successfully Delivering Data Science Projects for Feb 1st
    During my Pythonic data science team coaching I see various problems coming up that I’ve helped solve before. Based on these observations and my prior IP design and delivery for clients over the years I’ve put together a 1 day public course aimed at data scientists (any level) who want to be more confident with lower-risk approaches to delivering data science projects. Successfully Delivering Data Science Projects runs on Friday February 1st 2019, early bird tickets have sold out, a handful of regular tickets remain (be quick). This course suits any data scientist who has discovered just how vague and confusing a research to deployment project can be, who’d like to be more confident in their plans and outcomes.
  • Python Qt5 - complex QML file.

Microsoft EEE, Buying the Opposition, Entryism and Turning GNU/Linux Into a Paid-for Windows 'App'

