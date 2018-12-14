Servers Leftovers
-
Why Etcd Matters and How It Has Revolutionized the Cloud
At the core of the modern cloud-native application movement is an open-source technology that is perhaps not as well known as it should be. That technology is the open-source etcd project, which provides a distributed key-value store that is used by all the major public cloud providers and is at the core of the Kubernetes container orchestration system.
The etcd project is not new, in fact it was started five years ago by a team of developers from CoreOS, which is a company that was acquired by Red Hat for $250 million on Jan. 30. As a distributed key value store, etcd provides a mechanism that enables data to be stored in a stable, reliable and consistent way across a cluster of different machines. As of Dec. 11, the etcd project is part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which is also home to the Kubernetes project along with 30 other cloud-native projects.
-
Containers vs. Virtual Machines
When people discuss cloud computing, two terms are frequently used: virtual machine and containers. This is especially true in the era of multicloud, when a cross platform strategy is essential.
The two technologies share common ground: both virtual machines and containers are software technologies, and both run in a virtualized environment. After that they differ in operation, size, management, use cases and other factors.
Let's look at virtual machines and containers.
-
Modern business logic tooling workshop, lab 1: Installation
Recently I’ve started updating my free online workshops for business rules and process automation that showcase how to get started using modern business logic tooling. These updates start with moving from Red Hat JBoss BRMS to Red Hat Decision Manager and from Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite to Red Hat Process Automation Manager.
This article highlights the first lab update for Red Hat Decision Manager, where you learn to install Decision Manager on your laptop.
-
Setting up microservices in OpenShift using Service Mesh and Kubevirt
In this blog post, we’re going to see how KubeVirt upstream community project and Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh co-exist on the Red Hat OpenShift Platform (OCP), and how they interact with the existing containers pods in a microservices world.
As much as we will like to think everything is in containers, it is to be noted that, in real world applications, users may interconnect traditional modules or workloads, like databases, running in the form of VMs with modern microservices implemented in containers. The traditional VMs requires and support scale up rather than the scale out model supported by microservices. This is the kind of use case we want to illustrate and explore by combining KubeVirt and OCP.
-
How Chick-fil-A Uses Kubernetes and GitOps at the Edge
Fast food restaurants are not typically considered as being places where the latest trends in IT and cloud computing can be found, but that's what's happening at fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A.
Edge computing, the idea of having cloud-native resources at the edge of a network, is an emerging concept in IT, and it's having an impact at fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A. The restaurant chain is also making use of the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system and the concept of GitOps to help manage its edge deployments with a DevOps approach.
Chick-fil-A shared its edge computing story at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA 2018 in Seattle last week alongside cloud-native vendor Weaveworks. With GitOps, operations are enabled via a pull request, using the Git version control system.
-
7 CI/CD tools for sysadmins
Continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment (CI/CD) have all existed in the developer community for many years. Some organizations have involved their operations counterparts, but many haven't. For most organizations, it's imperative for their operations teams to become just as familiar with CI/CD tools and practices as their development compatriots are.
CI/CD practices can equally apply to infrastructure and third-party applications and internally developed applications. Also, there are many different tools but all use similar models. And possibly most importantly, leading your company into this new practice will put you in a strong position within your company, and you'll be a beacon for others to follow.
-
Preparing for Identity Management in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
With the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 beta, we wanted to take a look at some of the changes that are coming in identity management in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. We’ve been preparing for the update of the Linux authentication toolbox for some time. This is part of our continuous focus on providing IT organizations with features that are designed to give them control over their environments and raise confidence in their deployments.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 573 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canton of Bern removes barriers to sharing its software as open source
Rules and regulations were one of the barriers to sharing the source code of software solutions, the canton explains in a press release. The existing rules allowed sharing, but this permission was made crystal clear in the ICT regulations approved in January this year.
This encouraged the IT department to offer tools that make it easy for the canton’s public services to share their code. The IT department created a page for the canton on GitHub, a popular platform for sharing source code.
today's howtos
Programming: Python, Eclipse Che and More
Microsoft EEE, Buying the Opposition, Entryism and Turning GNU/Linux Into a Paid-for Windows 'App'
Recent comments
58 min 37 sec ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 8 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago