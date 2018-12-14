OSS Leftovers
Lessons in Vendor Lock-in: Messaging
Is messaging really so complicated that you need five different messaging apps on your phone? Discover the reasons behind messaging vendor lock-in.
One of the saddest stories of vendor lock-in is the story of messaging. What makes this story sad is that the tech industry has continued to repeat the same mistakes and build the same proprietary systems over the last two decades, and we as end users continue to use them. In this article, I look at some of the history of those mistakes, the lessons we should have learned and didn't, and the modern messaging world we find ourselves in now. Along the way, I offer some explanations for why we're in this mess.
How to open source your Python library
You wrote a Python library. I'm sure it's amazing! Wouldn't it be neat if it was easy for people to use it? Here is a checklist of things to think about and concrete steps to take when open sourcing your Python library.
Open source confronts its midlife crisis
So it seemed like only a matter of time before the companies built around open source software would have to confront their own crisis of confidence: open source business models are really tough, selling software-as-a-service is one of the most natural of them, the cloud service providers are really good at it — and their commercial appetites seem boundless. And, like a new cherry red two-seater sports car next to a minivan in a suburban driveway, some open source companies are dealing with this crisis exceptionally poorly: they are trying to restrict the way that their open source software can be used. [...]
All the News from the OpenShift Commons Gathering at Kubecon Seattle
The OpenShift Commons Gathering at KubeCon Seattle, last week, was packed with information on the past, present and future of Red Hat OpenShift in all its forms. Over 350 people from over 115 companies from around the world to gathered at the event and hear about the future of the platform. The event even included the first live demo of Red Hat OpenShift 4.0, which is currently in development.
This was the first time the outside world got a glimpse of the OpenShift 4.0 platform in action. The goal for the platform, said Derek Carr, senior principal software engineer at Red Hat, is similar to the original goal of Kubernetes. While Kubernetes was built to enable a 10 fold increase in the velocity of application operations, the goal of OpenShift 4.0 is to provide a 10 fold increase in velocity for Kubernetes-based operations.
An introduction to Python and containers: 6 conference talks you may have missed
Firefox extensions list 2018
One of the great things about Firefox is the ability to customize with extensions...
Save the bibliography?
LibreOffice has the capability to add references to a document and finally a bibliographical index, which is essential for scientific publications. The style of references depend on the journal and the discipline. So it is common to just add numbers in square brackets like [1] in engineering whereas humanities show name and year like (author, year). And finally the formatting of the bibliographical index is a science itself. LibreOffice can handle this to some extend but not in a nice and convenient way.
Canton of Bern removes barriers to sharing its software as open source
Rules and regulations were one of the barriers to sharing the source code of software solutions, the canton explains in a press release. The existing rules allowed sharing, but this permission was made crystal clear in the ICT regulations approved in January this year.
This encouraged the IT department to offer tools that make it easy for the canton’s public services to share their code. The IT department created a page for the canton on GitHub, a popular platform for sharing source code.
today's howtos
Programming: Python, Eclipse Che and More
Microsoft EEE, Buying the Opposition, Entryism and Turning GNU/Linux Into a Paid-for Windows 'App'
