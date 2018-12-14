Language Selection

today's leftovers

Misc
  • DPDK — One API to Rule Them All?

    The Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) Summit 2018 was held at the Club Auto Sport in San Jose, California, last week, a unique and appropriate location given that DPDK is the engine that powers many NFV platforms today, including auto-focused platforms. As presenters shared the latest research and developments with DPDK in an automobile-themed environment, it was clear that the DPDK initiative’s scope is expanding beyond its original Intel roots. While Intel still has an outsized role within the project, DPDK’s home at the Linux Foundation lends more credibility to its outreach efforts.

  • Antergos 18.12 Installation and Distribution Overview
  • MX-18 Release Candidate 1 available for testing

    The latest updates from debian 9.6 (stretch), antiX and MX repos.

    GIMP 2.10 (with plugins)
    MESA 18.2.6
    updated firmware
    4.19.5 kernel (with blk-mq file system corruption patch)
    Updated packages (sample)
    Browser: Firefox 64.0
    Video Player: VLC 3.0.3
    Music Manager/Player: Clementine 1.3.1
    Email client: Thunderbird 52.9.1
    Office suite: LibreOffice 6.0.1
    Some Xfce components updated (Xfce-settings, Thunar, etc...)

  • Slackware End of Year Updates

    MATE Developers are still working on next major update, MATE 1.22, but in the meantime, they are still pushing updates to the latest stable release: MATE 1.20. Several packages were getting fixes while others have received translations updates and they have been pushed to public for few days. I'm a little bit behind as i'm focusing on stabilizing Cinnamon packages and it seems they are now in stable states as LinuxMint 19.1 has been released. I can now focus on my MATE project again.

  • Unity8: a project that uses Mir

    Unity8 is a graphical shell targeting a range of devices and form factors including phones, tablets, laptops and desktops. Unity8 uses the facility to customize Mir’s default window management to give its “convergent” experience.

    In addition to the phones and tablets supported by Ubuntu Touch work is in progress to adapt Unity8 for use on PostmarketOS, Arch, Fedora, Debian in addition to Ubuntu.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 557
  • How To Install Microsoft .NET Core SDK On Linux [Ed: Microsoft does not reciprocate; it’s always about making GNU/Linux subservient to Microsoft.]
  • Vulkan 1.1.96 Released With Many Corrections & Clarifications

    Vulkan 1.1.96 is out this morning and while it doesn't introduce any new extensions, it does have a number of corrections and clarifications to this graphics/compute API's documentation.

  • Security updates for Wednesday
  • On the first day of Christmas, Microsoft gave to me... an emergency out-of-band security patch for IE

    Microsoft today emitted an emergency security patch for a flaw in Internet Explorer that hackers are exploiting in the wild to hijack computers.

    The vulnerability, CVE-2018-8653, is a remote-code execution hole in the browser's scripting engine.

    Visiting a malicious website abusing this bug with a vulnerable version of IE is enough to be potentially infected by spyware, ransomware or some other software nasty. Thus, check Microsoft Update and install any available patches as soon as you can.

    Any injected code will run with the privileges of the logged-in user, which is why browsing the web using Internet Explorer as an administrator is like scratching an itch with a loaded gun.

Canton of Bern removes barriers to sharing its software as open source

Rules and regulations were one of the barriers to sharing the source code of software solutions, the canton explains in a press release. The existing rules allowed sharing, but this permission was made crystal clear in the ICT regulations approved in January this year.

This encouraged the IT department to offer tools that make it easy for the canton’s public services to share their code. The IT department created a page for the canton on GitHub, a popular platform for sharing source code. Read more

today's howtos

Programming: Python, Eclipse Che and More

  • Announcing: Weekly Python Exercise, Newbie Edition
    Since I launched it 18 months ago, three cohorts of students have participated in Weekly Python Exercise — receiving a new Python challenge via e-mail every Tuesday, and the solution the following Monday. Students had access to our exclusive forums, and traded ideas, solutions, and techniques with one another. Some attended my live, video office hours, when I answered Python questions that they might have.
  • Forecasting with Random Forests
    When it comes to forecasting data (time series or other types of series), people look to things like basic regression, ARIMA, ARMA, GARCH, or even Prophet but don’t discount the use of Random Forests for forecasting data. Random Forests are generally considered a classification technique but regression is definitely something that Random Forests can handle.
  • RSA with one shared prime
  • Installing Python and virtualenv on OSX
    Every time I need to install Python on OSX or whenever a colleague asks for help, I have to search fo the most updated instructions on Google, and every time I find different ways of doing the exact same thing. Tired of this, I decided to write down my own notes. Please note that I don't claim this to be the best way of installing Python on OSX. It works fine for me so use it at your own risk.
  • 4 Strategies to Deal With Large Datasets Using Pandas
    Every data scientist knows that data pre-processing and feature engineering is paramount for a successful data science project. Often, however, these steps are time-consuming and involve you waiting for computations to finish, keeping you from creating that awesome model. In this post we will look at a few tricks that intend to speed up your pandas data-crunching workflows by enabling Pandas to use your machine in an optimal way.
  • How to Write Beautiful Python Code With PEP 8
    PEP 8, sometimes spelled PEP8 or PEP-8, is a document that provides guidelines and best practices on how to write Python code. It was written in 2001 by Guido van Rossum, Barry Warsaw, and Nick Coghlan. The primary focus of PEP 8 is to improve the readability and consistency of Python code.
  • The game is ready for upload
    Welcome to the final chapter of this pygame project where we have finally concluded the pygame project which has been ongoing for some time already.
  • PyPI Security and Accessibility Q1 2019 Request for Proposals Update
  • Eclipse Che 7 is Coming and It’s Really Hot (2/4)
    Eclipse Che is a great platform to build cloud-native tools. For Eclipse Che to be successful in its mission, it requires a strong extensibility model with an enjoyable developer experience for contributors. In the past, Eclipse Che’s extensibility was focused on white-labelling use cases. ISVs were able to customize Eclipse Che, building their own version by completely customizing it and distributing it to their own audiences. While that extensibility approach has been great for many partners, it has always been seen as complex, with a technology stack (especially GWT in the IDE) which resulted in a non-optimal developer experience. The lack of a dynamic extensibility also forced a Che Plugin to be packaged in a “Che assembly” in order to make it available to end users. There was no way to quickly build a plugin, package it so that it could be installed in a running Che and make it available without rebuilding all of Che. To address these issues we’ll be phasing out the GWT-based IDE in favour of another open Eclipse Foundation IDE project: Eclipse Theia. As introduced earlier, Eclipse Theia is a framework to build web IDEs. It is built in TypeScript and will give contributors a more enjoyable experience with a programming model that is more flexible and easier to use, and makes it faster to deliver their new plugins. Our main goal is to provide a dynamic plugin model. In Che, a user shouldn’t need to worry about the dependencies needed for the tools running in their workspace — they should just be available when needed. This means that a Che plugin provides its dependencies, its back-end services (which could be running in a sidecar container connected to the user’s workspace), and the IDE UI extension. By packaging all these elements together, the user’s impression is that Che “magically” provided language services and the developer tooling they need for their workspace.
  • Open a picture with pillow module
  • PyCharm 2018.3.2
    PyCharm 2018.3.2 is now available. This version comes with a couple of small improvements. Get it now from our website.
  • Why isn’t it their job
    Bruce Lawson has written a rather nice description of the practical value of semantic HTML, and you should read it, especially if you’re a full-stack developer who feels that HTML is the super-easy part of your toolkit and the components are the most important. But there’s one extra argument I’d like to add to his list; less important than some of the others, but a different nuance.
  • How to Use JWT Authentication with Django REST Framework
  • Concurrent download with hashin without --update-all
  • Data Science is Festive: Christmas Light Reliability by Colour
  • Why Data Scientists Love Kubernetes
    This talk will introduce the workflows and concerns of data scientists and machine learning engineers and demonstrate how to make Kubernetes a powerhouse for intelligent applications. We’ll show how community projects like Kubeflow and radanalytics.io support the entire intelligent application development lifecycle. We’ll cover several key benefits of Kubernetes for a data scientist’s workflow, from experiment design to publishing results. You’ll see how well scale-out data processing frameworks like Apache Spark work in Kubernetes. System operators will learn how Kubernetes can support data science and machine learning workflows. Application developers will learn how Kubernetes can enable intelligent applications and cross-functional collaboration. Data scientists will leave with concrete suggestions for how to use Kubernetes and open-source tools to make their work more productive.
  • New public course on Successfully Delivering Data Science Projects for Feb 1st
    During my Pythonic data science team coaching I see various problems coming up that I’ve helped solve before. Based on these observations and my prior IP design and delivery for clients over the years I’ve put together a 1 day public course aimed at data scientists (any level) who want to be more confident with lower-risk approaches to delivering data science projects. Successfully Delivering Data Science Projects runs on Friday February 1st 2019, early bird tickets have sold out, a handful of regular tickets remain (be quick). This course suits any data scientist who has discovered just how vague and confusing a research to deployment project can be, who’d like to be more confident in their plans and outcomes.
  • Python Qt5 - complex QML file.

Microsoft EEE, Buying the Opposition, Entryism and Turning GNU/Linux Into a Paid-for Windows 'App'

