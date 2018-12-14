Microsoft today emitted an emergency security patch for a flaw in Internet Explorer that hackers are exploiting in the wild to hijack computers.

The vulnerability, CVE-2018-8653, is a remote-code execution hole in the browser's scripting engine.

Visiting a malicious website abusing this bug with a vulnerable version of IE is enough to be potentially infected by spyware, ransomware or some other software nasty. Thus, check Microsoft Update and install any available patches as soon as you can.

Any injected code will run with the privileges of the logged-in user, which is why browsing the web using Internet Explorer as an administrator is like scratching an itch with a loaded gun.