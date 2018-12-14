today's leftovers
DPDK — One API to Rule Them All?
The Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) Summit 2018 was held at the Club Auto Sport in San Jose, California, last week, a unique and appropriate location given that DPDK is the engine that powers many NFV platforms today, including auto-focused platforms. As presenters shared the latest research and developments with DPDK in an automobile-themed environment, it was clear that the DPDK initiative’s scope is expanding beyond its original Intel roots. While Intel still has an outsized role within the project, DPDK’s home at the Linux Foundation lends more credibility to its outreach efforts.
Antergos 18.12 Installation and Distribution Overview
MX-18 Release Candidate 1 available for testing
The latest updates from debian 9.6 (stretch), antiX and MX repos.
GIMP 2.10 (with plugins)
MESA 18.2.6
updated firmware
4.19.5 kernel (with blk-mq file system corruption patch)
Updated packages (sample)
Browser: Firefox 64.0
Video Player: VLC 3.0.3
Music Manager/Player: Clementine 1.3.1
Email client: Thunderbird 52.9.1
Office suite: LibreOffice 6.0.1
Some Xfce components updated (Xfce-settings, Thunar, etc...)
Slackware End of Year Updates
MATE Developers are still working on next major update, MATE 1.22, but in the meantime, they are still pushing updates to the latest stable release: MATE 1.20. Several packages were getting fixes while others have received translations updates and they have been pushed to public for few days. I'm a little bit behind as i'm focusing on stabilizing Cinnamon packages and it seems they are now in stable states as LinuxMint 19.1 has been released. I can now focus on my MATE project again.
Unity8: a project that uses Mir
Unity8 is a graphical shell targeting a range of devices and form factors including phones, tablets, laptops and desktops. Unity8 uses the facility to customize Mir’s default window management to give its “convergent” experience.
In addition to the phones and tablets supported by Ubuntu Touch work is in progress to adapt Unity8 for use on PostmarketOS, Arch, Fedora, Debian in addition to Ubuntu.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 557
How To Install Microsoft .NET Core SDK On Linux
Vulkan 1.1.96 Released With Many Corrections & Clarifications
Vulkan 1.1.96 is out this morning and while it doesn't introduce any new extensions, it does have a number of corrections and clarifications to this graphics/compute API's documentation.
Security updates for Wednesday
On the first day of Christmas, Microsoft gave to me... an emergency out-of-band security patch for IE
Microsoft today emitted an emergency security patch for a flaw in Internet Explorer that hackers are exploiting in the wild to hijack computers.
The vulnerability, CVE-2018-8653, is a remote-code execution hole in the browser's scripting engine.
Visiting a malicious website abusing this bug with a vulnerable version of IE is enough to be potentially infected by spyware, ransomware or some other software nasty. Thus, check Microsoft Update and install any available patches as soon as you can.
Any injected code will run with the privileges of the logged-in user, which is why browsing the web using Internet Explorer as an administrator is like scratching an itch with a loaded gun.
Canton of Bern removes barriers to sharing its software as open source
Rules and regulations were one of the barriers to sharing the source code of software solutions, the canton explains in a press release. The existing rules allowed sharing, but this permission was made crystal clear in the ICT regulations approved in January this year.
This encouraged the IT department to offer tools that make it easy for the canton’s public services to share their code. The IT department created a page for the canton on GitHub, a popular platform for sharing source code.
today's howtos
Programming: Python, Eclipse Che and More
Microsoft EEE, Buying the Opposition, Entryism and Turning GNU/Linux Into a Paid-for Windows 'App'
