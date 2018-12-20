WireGuard Issues New Snapshot, But Doesn't Look Like It Will Make It Into Linux 4.21
WireGuard 0.0.20181218 is now available as another test release of this secure network VPN tunnel, but sadly it doesn't look like it will be landing in the upcoming Linux 4.21 cycle.
There has been incredible interest in WireGuard this year with even Linus Torvalds looking forward to it being merged, but sadly it's not been queued up as of writing in net-next -- nor has there been any pull request or new round of patch review for WireGuard on the kernel mailing list in recent weeks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 548 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This alternative operating system is easier than Windows and Apple
For the technologically inclined, trying out new operating systems can be an adventure. The rest of us, however, figure we have two choices: Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS because that's what comes installed on our computers. But there's a little secret that about 2 percent of the population has known about for a couple decades (according to NetMarketshare): The open-source operating system called Linux, which isn't new — it's been around since 1991 — has a new version that has techies abuzz. And, yes, it works on both PCs and Macs.
Graphics: ROCm 2.0 and Freedreno
Games: Grim Legends, Slap City, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Psebay, Prison Architect
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
The latest notes from the Debian anti-harassment team on Wednesday caught my attention when reading, "We were requested to advice on the appropriateness of a certain package in the Debian archive. Our decision resulted in the package pending removal from the archive." Curiosity got the best of me... What package was deemed too inappropriate for the Debian archive?
Recent comments
54 min 23 sec ago
1 hour 31 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 37 min ago
4 hours 56 min ago
5 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 55 min ago