WireGuard Issues New Snapshot, But Doesn't Look Like It Will Make It Into Linux 4.21

WireGuard 0.0.20181218 is now available as another test release of this secure network VPN tunnel, but sadly it doesn't look like it will be landing in the upcoming Linux 4.21 cycle.

There has been incredible interest in WireGuard this year with even Linus Torvalds looking forward to it being merged, but sadly it's not been queued up as of writing in net-next -- nor has there been any pull request or new round of patch review for WireGuard on the kernel mailing list in recent weeks.

This alternative operating system is easier than Windows and Apple

For the technologically inclined, trying out new operating systems can be an adventure. The rest of us, however, figure we have two choices: Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS because that's what comes installed on our computers. But there's a little secret that about 2 percent of the population has known about for a couple decades (according to NetMarketshare): The open-source operating system called Linux, which isn't new — it's been around since 1991 — has a new version that has techies abuzz. And, yes, it works on both PCs and Macs. Read more

Graphics: ROCm 2.0 and Freedreno

  • AMD's ROCm 2.0 Radeon Compute Stack Being Prepared For Release
    Last month AMD commented they would be releasing ROCm 2.0 prior to the end of 2018 and it looks like they will make good on their word. ROCm 2.0 is being prepared for release - source code is available albeit the reference Ubuntu/RHEL binaries are not yet out. We've been looking forward to ROCm 2.0 for months as it's the release of the Radeon Open Compute stack delivering full OpenCL 2.0 support.
  • Radeon ROCm 2.0 Officially Out With OpenCL 2.0 Support, TensorFlow 1.12, Vega 48-bit VA
    Just in time for Christmas, the Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" 2.0 Linux stack is now available for AMD GPU computing needs with OpenCL 2.0, TensorFlow 1.12, and more. AMD reached their goal of delivering the feature-packed ROCm 2.0 in 2018. Yesterday I covered the primary highlights on this big Radeon Open Compute stack update when there were signs of ROCm 2.0 being prepared for release this week. That milestone has now been officially released with ROCm 2.0 now being available, including the RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu ROCm 2.0 binaries for easy installation.
  • Freedreno Gets Patches For A2xx NIR Backend
    Should you still be utilizing Qualcomm Adreno 200 series graphics hardware, the open-source graphics driver support is getting better for this hardware that was Adreno's first offering a programmable pipeline and clock speeds up to 133MHz. Recently A2xx support was added to the MSM DRM driver for using this mainline kernel driver with these Adreno 45nm OpenGL ES 2.0 GPUs. That complements the A2xx GL/GLES support within the Freedreno driver.

Games: Grim Legends, Slap City, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Psebay, Prison Architect

  • The Grim Legends series from Artifex Mundi can now be found on GOG
    GOG and Artifex Mundi are working together again, as today the Grim Legends series became available to grab from GOG with Linux builds. As expected from Artifex Mundi, all three games in the series The Forsaken Bride, Song of the Dark Swan and The Dark City have some exceptionally beautiful scenes. For those who've never played them, they're hidden object adventure games that have a story to follow along.
  • Slap City, a streamlined platform fighter will support Linux
    Slap City from developer Ludosity (Ittle Dew, Card City Nights) is a platform fighter (think Super Smash Bros) and it's coming to Linux. After receiving the update email about their recent patch, we reached out to the developer to ask about Linux support.
  • Digital voyeur simulator Do Not Feed the Monkeys looks weird and it's now on Linux
    You may not feed the monkeys but you can feed the penguins as the digital voyeur sim Do Not Feed the Monkeys is now on Linux.
  • Psebay, an atmospheric moto trial adventure is coming to Linux
    This isn't the kind of moto trials game you would expect, Psebay has gone for a rather different and atmospheric look. After a tip from NuSuey of TuxDB, I reached out to the developer to clarify if it was coming to Linux. They replied, to note that they're working on it with no exact date planned but they hope it will be before the end of the month.
  • Prison Architect update 17 is out, multiplayer for everyone
    Prison Architect, the engrossing prison building sim from Introversion had a big update out with multiplayer now done and out for all. However, there's some caveats. The multiplayer mode does not yet support Escape Mode, Warded Mode and any prisons that require Mods.

Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name

The latest notes from the Debian anti-harassment team on Wednesday caught my attention when reading, "We were requested to advice on the appropriateness of a certain package in the Debian archive. Our decision resulted in the package pending removal from the archive." Curiosity got the best of me... What package was deemed too inappropriate for the Debian archive? Read more

