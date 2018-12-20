Games: Grim Legends, Slap City, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Psebay, Prison Architect
-
The Grim Legends series from Artifex Mundi can now be found on GOG
GOG and Artifex Mundi are working together again, as today the Grim Legends series became available to grab from GOG with Linux builds.
As expected from Artifex Mundi, all three games in the series The Forsaken Bride, Song of the Dark Swan and The Dark City have some exceptionally beautiful scenes. For those who've never played them, they're hidden object adventure games that have a story to follow along.
-
Slap City, a streamlined platform fighter will support Linux
Slap City from developer Ludosity (Ittle Dew, Card City Nights) is a platform fighter (think Super Smash Bros) and it's coming to Linux.
After receiving the update email about their recent patch, we reached out to the developer to ask about Linux support.
-
Digital voyeur simulator Do Not Feed the Monkeys looks weird and it's now on Linux
You may not feed the monkeys but you can feed the penguins as the digital voyeur sim Do Not Feed the Monkeys is now on Linux.
-
Psebay, an atmospheric moto trial adventure is coming to Linux
This isn't the kind of moto trials game you would expect, Psebay has gone for a rather different and atmospheric look.
After a tip from NuSuey of TuxDB, I reached out to the developer to clarify if it was coming to Linux. They replied, to note that they're working on it with no exact date planned but they hope it will be before the end of the month.
-
Prison Architect update 17 is out, multiplayer for everyone
Prison Architect, the engrossing prison building sim from Introversion had a big update out with multiplayer now done and out for all.
However, there's some caveats. The multiplayer mode does not yet support Escape Mode, Warded Mode and any prisons that require Mods.
-
