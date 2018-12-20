This alternative operating system is easier than Windows and Apple For the technologically inclined, trying out new operating systems can be an adventure. The rest of us, however, figure we have two choices: Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS because that's what comes installed on our computers. But there's a little secret that about 2 percent of the population has known about for a couple decades (according to NetMarketshare): The open-source operating system called Linux, which isn't new — it's been around since 1991 — has a new version that has techies abuzz. And, yes, it works on both PCs and Macs.

Graphics: ROCm 2.0 and Freedreno AMD's ROCm 2.0 Radeon Compute Stack Being Prepared For Release Last month AMD commented they would be releasing ROCm 2.0 prior to the end of 2018 and it looks like they will make good on their word. ROCm 2.0 is being prepared for release - source code is available albeit the reference Ubuntu/RHEL binaries are not yet out. We've been looking forward to ROCm 2.0 for months as it's the release of the Radeon Open Compute stack delivering full OpenCL 2.0 support.

Radeon ROCm 2.0 Officially Out With OpenCL 2.0 Support, TensorFlow 1.12, Vega 48-bit VA Just in time for Christmas, the Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" 2.0 Linux stack is now available for AMD GPU computing needs with OpenCL 2.0, TensorFlow 1.12, and more. AMD reached their goal of delivering the feature-packed ROCm 2.0 in 2018. Yesterday I covered the primary highlights on this big Radeon Open Compute stack update when there were signs of ROCm 2.0 being prepared for release this week. That milestone has now been officially released with ROCm 2.0 now being available, including the RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu ROCm 2.0 binaries for easy installation.

Freedreno Gets Patches For A2xx NIR Backend Should you still be utilizing Qualcomm Adreno 200 series graphics hardware, the open-source graphics driver support is getting better for this hardware that was Adreno's first offering a programmable pipeline and clock speeds up to 133MHz. Recently A2xx support was added to the MSM DRM driver for using this mainline kernel driver with these Adreno 45nm OpenGL ES 2.0 GPUs. That complements the A2xx GL/GLES support within the Freedreno driver.