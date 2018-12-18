Servers/Containers Leftovers
-
Six Hot Linux Certifications for 2019
Linux, the most widely-used open source operating system (OS), dominates the web server market. According to IDC, commercial and non-commercial Linux deployments in the worldwide enterprise segment registered considerable growth in 2017. It is now the standard for enterprise applications.
-
Linux: Cornerstone For Software-Defined Infrastructure
Linux is ever more prevalent in SAP and non-SAP environments. Recent figures, published by IDC, are testimony to record sales numbers. In fact, the majority of systems already come with Linux pre-installed.
Moreover, Linux has long since established itself in SAP environments. The shift from Unix to Linux of NetWeaver-based system with Any-DBs, the Hana consolidation and the use of Hana-based SAP applications contributed to the almost fixed position of Linux.
-
Why Replace Windows® Server?
Linux powers the servers that run 96.5% of the top web domains in the world (W3Cook) – and for good reason. Like moving to the cloud, swapping your Windows Server for a Linux one can save a tidy sum on your budget. You can say goodbye to licensing costs (i.e. CALs). Besides, many admins simply prefer working with Unix-based operating systems and many would argue Linux is more scalable and performant.
-
Security Considerations for Container Runtimes
-
Measuring container security
There are a lot of claims regarding the relative security of containers versus virtual machines (VMs), but there has been little in the way of actually trying to measure those differences. James Bottomley gave a talk in the refereed track of the 2018 Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) that described work that targets filling in that gap. He and his colleagues have come up with a measure that, while not perfect, gives a starting point for further efforts.
Bottomley introduced himself as a "container evangelist" for IBM. He used to help convert businesses to becoming part of the open-source community. Working at Parallels on that is how he got involved with containers. He is also a kernel developer and maintainer.
-
A Container Hacker’s Guide to Living Off of the Land
Sometimes as a pentester you find yourself in tricky situations. Depending on the type of engagement, you might want to try to avoid making a lot of noise on the network if possible. This blog post is going to talk about two techniques to use to gather information on your target while avoiding making too much noise as they pertain to container hacking. But for these to be useful, some other things have to have happened first.
-
Kubernetes in 2019: 6 developments to expect
Plenty of emerging technologies get hyped. Few seem to gain the tangible kind of enthusiasm and traction that Kubernetes has enjoyed to this point.
Yet for all of the attention paid to the container orchestration tool, widespread usage is really just beginning. Kubernetes resides at an increasingly high-traffic intersection of legacy and modern software development. So expect 2019 to include a mix of Kubernetes-related trends as more and more companies see Kubernetes as a signpost indicating that turn toward “modern” is imminent.
Here are six particular developments to anticipate in the new year.
-
Why moving from a monolithic architecture to microservices is so hard, Gitlab’s Jason Plum breaks it down [KubeCon+CNC Talk]
Last week, at the KubeCon+CloudNativeCon North America 2018, Jason Plum, Sr. software engineer, distribution at GitLab spoke about GitLab, Omnibus, and the concept of monolith and its downsides. He spent the last year working on the cloud native helm charts and breaking out a complicated pile of code.
This article highlights few insights from Jason Plum’s talk on Monolith to Microservice: Pitchforks Not Included at the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon.
-
