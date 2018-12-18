Open Hardware/Modding and Linux on Embedded
That's A Lisp Machine In Your Pocket
Computer languages have always advanced faster than computer hardware. Case in point: we’re just now getting CPU instructions for JavaScript floating point numbers. The 1970s and 80s wasn’t the garbage fire of JavaScript instructions in silicon, instead they were all about garbage collection. Lisp machines were CPUs designed to run Lisp efficiently. They were great, until the companies responsible realized you had to sell a product to stay in business. Combine an interesting architecture with rarity and historical interest, and you have a centerpiece of any retrocomputing enthusiasts collection. Yes, we all want a Lisp machine.
Now there’s an interesting project on CrowdSupply that will make that possible. It’s the MakerLisp Machine, a credit card-sized computer that runs bare-metal Lisp.
We first saw the MakerLisp Machine in its raw prototype form at VCF West last August, and it was in a very, very raw state. That was just a prototype, though, but the MakerLisp business card-sized computer still features the Zilog eZ80 running at 50MHz. The basic board includes a USB port for a serial connection and a microSD card slot for storage. It boots into a Lisp environment, and you don’t even have to use a NuBus card. We’re living in the future here.
DARPA Delegates Look to POSH Chips, Page 3 for Defence Inspiration
As Linux.com contributor Eric Brown puts it: “Such divergent applications often require highly divergent mixes of processors, including novel chips like neural net accelerators. DARPA envisions the tech world moving toward a wider variety of SoCs with different mixes of IP blocks, including highly customized SoCs for specific applications. With today’s semiconductor design tools, however, such a scenario would bog down in spiraling costs and delays. ERI plans to speed things up.”
Vidtoo Technology Licenses Codasip's Bk3 RISC-V Processor for High-Performance Computing SoC
Codasip, the leading supplier of RISC-V® embedded processor IP, announced today that Vidtoo Technology, a leader in semiconductor products for machine learning and high-performance computing, has selected Codasip’s Bk3 processor for future HPC chips.
Module Sets Performance Milestones For Autonomous Machines
The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier module delivers up to 32 TOPS of accelerated computing capability in a compact form factor consuming under 30W. This yields more than 20X the performance and 10X the energy efficiency of its predecessor...
Jetson AGX Xavier is supported by NVIDIA JetPack, which includes a board support package, an Ubuntu Linux OS, NVIDIA CUDA, cuDNN, and TensorRT software libraries for deep learning, computer vision...
Intel Bean Canyon NUC review
Sure, the $460 starting price doesn’t seem bad for a system with this kind of performance, you have to remember to factor in the cost of memory, storage, and maybe an operating system. Those additional costs can easily add $300 or more to the base price, although Linux users can probably spend a bit less since they won’t need to spend $100 on a Windows license.
Routers With 'Back Doors' and Some New CBS/ZDNet FUD
Programming: Git, BH and Python
Android Leftovers
The RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver Performance Over 2018
As the latest from our year-end Linux benchmarks, here are tests when seeing how Mesa's RADV open-source Radeon Vulkan driver performance has evolved for Linux gaming. With a Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card, the performance was looked at from Mesa 17.3 through Mesa 19.0-devel for showing the driver's evolution. The RADV Vulkan driver continued maturing a lot this year with support for countless new features, many fixes, improved support/performance particularly for GFX9/Vega, and countless optimizations thanks to Valve's developers, Bas at Google, David at Red Hat, and the others involved in maintaining the RADV Mesa driver as an alternative to AMD's official Vulkan Linux driver options.
