Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Freeriders in FOSS

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 20th of December 2018 08:42:54 PM Filed under
GNU
OSS
Legal
  • Confluent joins Redis and MongoDB in restricting its open source licensing for competitors
  • Confluent Creates New 'Open Source' License to Stop Cloud Poaching

    The problem is that such restrictions run afoul of the Open Source Definition used by the Open Source Initiative, the standards organization that decides which licenses qualify as open source. The restriction also means that any code covered by the license probably can't be used within any other open source project.

  • John Sullivan - "Who wants you to think nobody uses the AGPL and why" (FOSDEM, Brussels, Belgium)

    The GNU Affero General Public License (AGPL) is an important tool for protecting user freedom on the network. Detractors have criticized it for being both too weak and too strong/demanding. In 2018, it was in the news more than ever. Are the interests of corporations that are afraid of their free code being turned into network services run by competitors starting to align with users losing their freedom to such services?

    Historically, the AGPL has been the target of criticism from entities that want to extinguish it. Some companies have banned it from their premises, sowed fear about how it operates, and propagated a myth that nobody is using it.

    Others claim that the AGPL is being used primarily by companies seeking to strong-arm downstream users into purchasing a proprietary version of the covered software -- by catching those users being out of compliance with the AGPL, and telling them that they must buy the software under a proprietary license to avoid being taken to court for copyright infringement.

    A third group of companies is now claiming that the AGPL doesn't go far enough to protect their software against being turned into services that deny users freedom -- though freedom may not be their primary concern.

    In fact, the AGPL is being used today by a variety of interesting and important projects, including ones started by governments, nonprofits, and even businesses. I'll highlight some illustrative examples. I'll also do my best to separate understandable concerns that people have about using the AGPL from attacks on user freedom masquerading as concerns, and see if there is any synergy between the concerns of the third group above and those of individual users.

    While not a full solution to the problems raised when users replace software running on their own machines with software running on someone else's machine, the AGPL is a tool that is being embraced and should be embraced even more.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Q4OS: A Diamond in the Rough Gets Some Polish

Q4OS has a focus on security, reliability, long-term stability and conservative integration of verified new features. This operating system is a proven performer for speed and very low hardware requirements. That performance is optimized for both new and very old hardware. For small business owners and high-tech minded home office workers, Q4OS is well suited for virtualization and cloud computing. One of the hallmarks of this distro is to be a suitable powerhouse platform for legacy hardware. So the developers continue to resist a trend among Linux devs to drop support for old 32-bit computers.The 32-bit versions work with or without the PAE memory extension technology. Read more

6 Changes Windows Users Need to Accept to When Switching to Linux

Making the jump from Windows to Linux isn’t always a walk in the park for long-time Windows users. That isn’t the say the experience isn’t a great one. It’s just that there are certain things you take for granted in Windows that are quite different in Linux. Some major differences include the need to become comfortable with the command line, a different approach to handling peripherals, and the need to switch to a new family of applications. The following are six of the most common things Windows users struggle with when they switch over to using a Linux distribution. Read more

Open Hardware/Modding and Linux on Embedded

  • That's A Lisp Machine In Your Pocket
    Computer languages have always advanced faster than computer hardware. Case in point: we’re just now getting CPU instructions for JavaScript floating point numbers. The 1970s and 80s wasn’t the garbage fire of JavaScript instructions in silicon, instead they were all about garbage collection. Lisp machines were CPUs designed to run Lisp efficiently. They were great, until the companies responsible realized you had to sell a product to stay in business. Combine an interesting architecture with rarity and historical interest, and you have a centerpiece of any retrocomputing enthusiasts collection. Yes, we all want a Lisp machine. Now there’s an interesting project on CrowdSupply that will make that possible. It’s the MakerLisp Machine, a credit card-sized computer that runs bare-metal Lisp. We first saw the MakerLisp Machine in its raw prototype form at VCF West last August, and it was in a very, very raw state. That was just a prototype, though, but the MakerLisp business card-sized computer still features the Zilog eZ80 running at 50MHz. The basic board includes a USB port for a serial connection and a microSD card slot for storage. It boots into a Lisp environment, and you don’t even have to use a NuBus card. We’re living in the future here.
  • DARPA Delegates Look to POSH Chips, Page 3 for Defence Inspiration
    As Linux.com contributor Eric Brown puts it: “Such divergent applications often require highly divergent mixes of processors, including novel chips like neural net accelerators. DARPA envisions the tech world moving toward a wider variety of SoCs with different mixes of IP blocks, including highly customized SoCs for specific applications. With today’s semiconductor design tools, however, such a scenario would bog down in spiraling costs and delays. ERI plans to speed things up.”
  • Vidtoo Technology Licenses Codasip's Bk3 RISC-V Processor for High-Performance Computing SoC
    Codasip, the leading supplier of RISC-V® embedded processor IP, announced today that Vidtoo Technology, a leader in semiconductor products for machine learning and high-performance computing, has selected Codasip’s Bk3 processor for future HPC chips.
  • Module Sets Performance Milestones For Autonomous Machines
    The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier module delivers up to 32 TOPS of accelerated computing capability in a compact form factor consuming under 30W. This yields more than 20X the performance and 10X the energy efficiency of its predecessor... [...] Jetson AGX Xavier is supported by NVIDIA JetPack, which includes a board support package, an Ubuntu Linux OS, NVIDIA CUDA, cuDNN, and TensorRT software libraries for deep learning, computer vision...
  • Intel Bean Canyon NUC review
    Sure, the $460 starting price doesn’t seem bad for a system with this kind of performance, you have to remember to factor in the cost of memory, storage, and maybe an operating system. Those additional costs can easily add $300 or more to the base price, although Linux users can probably spend a bit less since they won’t need to spend $100 on a Windows license.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6