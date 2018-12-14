Linux Foundation: Cloud Foundry and Automotive Grade Linux
Open source, Kubernetes, and developers, according to Abby Kearns
Kearns: When a large technology company acquires or merges with an open source-oriented organization, it has instant access to a vibrant open source community that has grown over time. These open source communities benefit from diverse collaboration from a variety of businesses across industries and locations. Open source is increasingly leading the cloud conversation and delivering innovation for businesses of all sizes as they provide customers with what they want: multi-cloud and multi-platform solutions, agility, portability, and scalability.
Cloud Foundry cloud forecast for 2019
Key among concerns will be the need to engineer new automation services driven by AI — and (no prizes for guessing), 2019 will continue to be a year of cloud consolidation as companies coalesce, collude and combine.
More Members of Automotive Grade Linux
AGL will have a presence onsite at CES 2019 in the Westgate Hotel Pavilion, booth 1614. The booth features a 2019 Toyota RAV4 along with 20 demonstrations of connected car services, audio innovations, instrument cluster, security solutions and other in-vehicle technologies all running on the AGL software platform. AGL members featured in the booth include: AISIN AW, Audiokinetic, Cognomotiv, DENSO, DENSO TEN, EPAM Systems, Fiberdyne Systems, ForgeRock, Igalia, LG Silicon Valley Lab, Microchip, NTT DATA MSE, Panasonic, Renesas, SafeRide Technologies, Tuxera and VNC Automotive. The booth will be open to the public during CES show hours from January 8-11, 2019.
Android Leftovers
Q4OS: A Diamond in the Rough Gets Some Polish
Q4OS has a focus on security, reliability, long-term stability and conservative integration of verified new features. This operating system is a proven performer for speed and very low hardware requirements. That performance is optimized for both new and very old hardware. For small business owners and high-tech minded home office workers, Q4OS is well suited for virtualization and cloud computing. One of the hallmarks of this distro is to be a suitable powerhouse platform for legacy hardware. So the developers continue to resist a trend among Linux devs to drop support for old 32-bit computers.The 32-bit versions work with or without the PAE memory extension technology.
6 Changes Windows Users Need to Accept to When Switching to Linux
Making the jump from Windows to Linux isn’t always a walk in the park for long-time Windows users. That isn’t the say the experience isn’t a great one. It’s just that there are certain things you take for granted in Windows that are quite different in Linux. Some major differences include the need to become comfortable with the command line, a different approach to handling peripherals, and the need to switch to a new family of applications. The following are six of the most common things Windows users struggle with when they switch over to using a Linux distribution.
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux on Embedded
