Audiocasts: KubeCon, Ubuntu Podcast, Python 101 and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory [Podcast] PodCTL – Reviewing KubeCon Seattle 2018 In 2016, just over a 1,000 people gathered in Seattle for the first “large” KubeCon event. Just two years later, the event had grow to over 8,000 attendees (+ a long waiting list). The event has always been billed at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, and this year’s event finally felt like the CloudNativeCon name desired equal billing. This community is still Kubernetes-centric, but it’s grown to be much more than just Kubernetes. Operators, Service Mesh, and Serverless (via Knative) were hot topics this year, as well as the growth of the community. Red Hat kicked off KubeCon with a sold-out OpenShift Commons Gathering (see videos) on Monday, highlighted by the first public demonstration (developer preview) of OpenShift 4 – GO TRY IT OUT NOW! The rest of the week was highlighted with three keynotes from Brandon Phillips, Clayton Coleman and Rob Szumski.

S11E41 – Forty-One Jane Doe’s This week we have been playing Super Smash Bros Ultimate and upgrading home servers from Ubuntu 16.04 to 18.04. We discuss Discord Store confirming Linux support, MIPS going open source, Microsoft Edge switching to Chromium and the release of Collabora Online Developer Edition 4.0 RC1. We also round up community news and events.

Python 101: Episode #39 – Python wheels In this screencast you will learn about Python wheels and how to make your own. A Python wheel is a packaging format that allows installing a package without the need for compiling or building.

Open Curiosity The best and brightest took us to the moon with the computing power of pocket calculators. Now they're taking us farther—and they're doing it with the tech we've been talking about all season. Open source is taking us to Mars. The Season 2 finale takes us to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Tom Soderstrom shares how much JPL has gained by embracing open source. Hila Lifshitz-Assaf explains that NASA is solving some of their greatest problems with open software and crowdsourcing. And Dan Wachspress describes how working with NASA means proprietary companies need to make some sacrifices—but they get to work on the most innovative projects in the world.

Software: Apt Package Management, Kookbook, Auryo and Cardano Apt Package Management Tool Your Linux machine is only as good as you make it. To make it into a powerful machine, you need to install the right packages, use the right configurations among a host of other things. Talking about packages; in this article I would be taking a primer on the APT package management tool. Similar to YUM for RHEL(RedHat Enterprise Linux) based Linux distributions—which was discussed here—APT(Advanced Packaging Tool) is for managing packages on Debian and Ubuntu based Linux distributions.This article isn’t planned to discuss all the powers of the APT package management tool, instead it is intended to give you a quick look into this tool and how you can use it. It would serve well for reference purposes and understanding how the tool works. Without much ado, let’s get started.

Kookbook 0.1 – write and manage your kitchen recipes As written back then, Kookbook is basically displaying markdown, parses semi-structured markdown for ingredients and tags and allows accessing the recipes that way. Kookbook also offers to open a system editor for editing the content.

Auryo – A Free and Cross-Platform SoundCloud Desktop Client for Linux There must be a very few people who don’t listen to music. Personally, music is my life. Do you love music? If the answer is yes, you must be able to find a way to enjoy your favorite music anytime anywhere. What application do you use to listen to music on your desktop? Are you a user of SoundCloud? If yes, there is great news for you. The news is also great for the SoundCloud non-users. The days of the binding of using a web browser to use SoundCloud on your desktop are long gone. Finally, Jonas Snellinckx could be able to understand the problem and developed Auryo, the SoundCloud desktop application.

Cardano 1.4 launched; claims to change data storage and management The news about the update was announced on a Cardano forum website. The blog also shared that Daedalus, ADA wallet, now supports Linux. The update was tested against Ubuntu 18 and Fedora 28 and is assumed to work with other major distribution.