Audiocasts: KubeCon, Ubuntu Podcast, Python 101 and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
In 2016, just over a 1,000 people gathered in Seattle for the first “large” KubeCon event. Just two years later, the event had grow to over 8,000 attendees (+ a long waiting list). The event has always been billed at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, and this year’s event finally felt like the CloudNativeCon name desired equal billing. This community is still Kubernetes-centric, but it’s grown to be much more than just Kubernetes. Operators, Service Mesh, and Serverless (via Knative) were hot topics this year, as well as the growth of the community. Red Hat kicked off KubeCon with a sold-out OpenShift Commons Gathering (see videos) on Monday, highlighted by the first public demonstration (developer preview) of OpenShift 4 – GO TRY IT OUT NOW! The rest of the week was highlighted with three keynotes from Brandon Phillips, Clayton Coleman and Rob Szumski.
This week we have been playing Super Smash Bros Ultimate and upgrading home servers from Ubuntu 16.04 to 18.04. We discuss Discord Store confirming Linux support, MIPS going open source, Microsoft Edge switching to Chromium and the release of Collabora Online Developer Edition 4.0 RC1. We also round up community news and events.
In this screencast you will learn about Python wheels and how to make your own. A Python wheel is a packaging format that allows installing a package without the need for compiling or building.
The best and brightest took us to the moon with the computing power of pocket calculators. Now they're taking us farther—and they're doing it with the tech we've been talking about all season. Open source is taking us to Mars.
The Season 2 finale takes us to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Tom Soderstrom shares how much JPL has gained by embracing open source. Hila Lifshitz-Assaf explains that NASA is solving some of their greatest problems with open software and crowdsourcing. And Dan Wachspress describes how working with NASA means proprietary companies need to make some sacrifices—but they get to work on the most innovative projects in the world.
Software: Apt Package Management, Kookbook, Auryo and Cardano
Your Linux machine is only as good as you make it. To make it into a powerful machine, you need to install the right packages, use the right configurations among a host of other things. Talking about packages; in this article I would be taking a primer on the APT package management tool. Similar to YUM for RHEL(RedHat Enterprise Linux) based Linux distributions—which was discussed here—APT(Advanced Packaging Tool) is for managing packages on Debian and Ubuntu based Linux distributions.This article isn’t planned to discuss all the powers of the APT package management tool, instead it is intended to give you a quick look into this tool and how you can use it. It would serve well for reference purposes and understanding how the tool works. Without much ado, let’s get started.
As written back then, Kookbook is basically displaying markdown, parses semi-structured markdown for ingredients and tags and allows accessing the recipes that way. Kookbook also offers to open a system editor for editing the content.
There must be a very few people who don’t listen to music. Personally, music is my life. Do you love music? If the answer is yes, you must be able to find a way to enjoy your favorite music anytime anywhere. What application do you use to listen to music on your desktop? Are you a user of SoundCloud? If yes, there is great news for you. The news is also great for the SoundCloud non-users. The days of the binding of using a web browser to use SoundCloud on your desktop are long gone. Finally, Jonas Snellinckx could be able to understand the problem and developed Auryo, the SoundCloud desktop application.
The news about the update was announced on a Cardano forum website. The blog also shared that Daedalus, ADA wallet, now supports Linux. The update was tested against Ubuntu 18 and Fedora 28 and is assumed to work with other major distribution.
Red Hat Leftovers
Thanos is a project that turns your Prometheus installation into a highly available metric system with unlimited storage capacity. From a very high-level view, it does this by deploying a sidecar to Prometheus, which uploads the data blocks to any object storage. A store component downloads the blocks again and makes them accessible to a query component, which has the same API as Prometheus itself. This works nicely with Grafana because its the same API. So without much effort, you can view your nice dashboard graphs beyond the configured retention time of your Prometheus monitoring stack. and get an almost unlimited timeline , only restricted by object storage capacities.
On top of these already awesome features, Thanos also provides downsampling of stored metrics, deduplication of data points and some more.
With a new workspaces model and full “dev-mode” for application runtimes—Eclipse Che the first kube-native IDE!
This article takes you deeper into specific elements (API management and reverse proxy) of the generic architectural overview.
When I look at 2018, advancements made in the Kubernetes space helped cloud-native app development become a bigger focus for Red Hat and our customers. As we head into the end of the year, I want to discuss cloud-native application development from Red Hat’s perspective, how we got here and where we plan to go.
2018 has been another great year for Red Hat and our APAC partners, and I want to thank everyone for their outstanding contributions and commitment to supporting the Red Hat business. I am also very delighted by the positive feedback we received from many regional partners on our strategy presented at the 2018 Red Hat Partner Conference Asia Pacific, which took place in Bali this year. Particularly worth mentioning is the support from some of our local partners such as NTT Data and Fujitsu in Japan, and Deloitte in Australia for sharing our joint achievements at our partner conference.
For the eleventh year in a row, our associates took an active role in selecting a worthy charitable organization to be the beneficiary of our holiday U.S. corporate donation. During the process, they nominated more than 100 charities and more than 1,200 associates participated in the final vote. For our 2018 corporate holiday donation, Red Hatters have chosen to support Team Rubicon with a $75,000 donation that will contribute to the organization's efforts to provide emergency response support to areas devastated by natural disasters.
Mozilla: A New Mozilla Labs, Extensions in Firefox 65, Latest Firefox Focus and Rust 1.31.1
Imagine you are somewhere that is familiar to you such as your home, or your favorite park.
Imagine that everything around you is connected and it has a link.
Imagine you have the internet in your ears and you can speak directly to it.
Imagine that instead of 2D screens around you, the air is alive with knowledge and wonder.
Imagine that you are playing your favorite game with your friend while they are virtually sitting next to you.
[...]
Today, Mozilla is launching a new Mozilla Labs. This is our online space where anyone can find our latest creations, innovations, and cutting-edge technologies.
In lieu of the normal, detailed review of WebExtensions API coming out in Firefox 65, I’d like to simply say thank you to everyone for choosing Firefox. Now, more than ever, the web needs people who consciously decide to support an open, private, and safe online ecosystem.
Two weeks ago, nearly every Mozilla employee gathered in Orlando, Florida for the semi-annual all-hands meeting. It was an opportunity to connect with remote teammates, reflect on the past year and begin sharing ideas for the upcoming year. One of the highlights was the plenary talk by Mitchell Baker, Chairwoman of the Mozilla Foundation. If you have not seen it, it is well worth 15 minutes of your time.
The Internet is a huge playground, but also has a few dark corners. In order to ensure that users still feel secure and protected while browsing, we’ve implemented features that offer privacy and control in all of our products, including Firefox Focus.
Today’s release truly reflects this philosophy: Android users can now individually decide which publishers they want to share data with and are warned when they access risky content. We also have an update for iOS users with Search Suggestions.
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.31.1. Rust is a systems programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
