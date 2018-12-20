How SUSE Organizes Its Server Linux Operating Systems
In order to enable a server, an operating system is needed to run applications and enable services. For many servers today, Linux is a primary choice, and when it comes to Linux, server administrators have many choices as well.
One of the leading enterprise Linux distribution vendors has long been SUSE. While SUSE has been providing enterprise Linux support for well over a decade, the way in which SUSE builds and develops its Linux distributions has changed somewhat over the years.
In a video interview with ServerWatch, SUSE CTO Thomas Di Giacomo explains how the SUSE operating system portfolio is set up and how it is built.
At the top of the portfolio is SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES), which is currently at version 15. The SLES 15 Service Pack 1 (SP1) update entered beta on Dec. 19 and is expected to become generally available in June 2019.
