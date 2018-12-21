KDevelop 5.3.1 released
We today provide a stabilization and bugfix release with version 5.3.1. This is a bugfix-only release, which introduces no new features and as such is a safe and recommended update for everyone currently using KDevelop 5.3.0.
Important changes to AppImage: There have been a couple of significant changes to the AppImage, please check whether it still works for you distribution. The most significant changes were: AppImages are now created on a more recent version of CentOS, now 6.10 instead of 6.8 (which is EOL), plus we no longer ship libfontconfig (cf. commit), libfreetype & libz (cf. commit).
You can find the updated Windows 32- and 64 bit installers, the Linux AppImage, as well as the source code archives on our download page.
