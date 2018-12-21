The media subsystem is seeing a lot of work going into the upcoming Linux 4.21 kernel cycle. Two pull requests of media feature work have already been sent in for this imminent merge window. Highlights of the media subsystem work for Linux 4.21 include: - The Intel IPU3 driver is being staged for this next kernel. This is for the Intel Image Processing Unit 3 (3rd Generation IPU) found in select Kabylake/Skylake U/Y-series products. The IPU processes images captured by a MIPI CSI2 receiver and interfaces with the kernel's V4L2 subsystem. Intel developers have been working on this IPU3 driver for more than the past year. This IPU3 driver is big enough that it was sent in via its own secondary pull request.

Lubuntu kicks 32-bit Linux users to the curb It is the year 2018, and 2019 is right around the corner -- 64-bit processors have been mainstream for a really long time. If you are still using a computer that is 32-bit only, it is time to toss it into a dumpster. No, I’m not being an elitist; it is simply time to move on. A much superior laptop can be had new for a few hundred bucks. Hell, you could probably buy a used 64-bit machine for under $100. With all of that said, I am proud of all Linux-based operating system maintainers that have the courage to ditch 32-bit processor support. Some misguided Linux community members will decry this, claiming that the open source kernel can breathe new life into old hardware. That’s true, but it’s time for the world to raise the bar on what the bottom is -- all hardware can’t be supported forever. The latest major operating system to drop 32-bit support? Lubuntu.