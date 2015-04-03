Games: Fates of Ort, Kingdom Rush Origins, Space Haven, Artifact, GoNNER, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
Fates of Ort, a retro inspired fantasy RPG will be supporting Linux at release
Thanks to a hot tip from HardPenguin, we've learned that the retro inspired fantasy RPG Fates of Ort is planning to level up the Linux skill.
Announcing it recently on Twitter, the developer directly mentioned how it's going to release for Linux—awesome!
Kingdom Rush Origins has a free expansion out and the Linux version is now on GOG
The wonderfully polished tower defense game Kingdom Rush Origins has been updated with a free expansion and it's on GOG now too.
Spaceship colony sim Space Haven looks awesome, will support Linux
Space Haven from developer Bugbyte Ltd (Battlevoid: Harbinger) looks like a very interesting colony building sim with a difference. Your colony is a moving spaceship!
In a post talking about Space Haven on their official forum, they gave out some fresh details. First of all, they plan to run a Kickstarter for it early next year in February/March. They say that backers will be able to play an early build soon after the Kickstarter ends as well, which is sweet.
Valve have released another big Artifact update with progression, card unlocking and more
Valve have really listened to feedback from users with the latest Artifact update out now and it's a good one.
While it has the usual balance changes you would expect, to tweak values of various cards it also has some rather big feature additions.
One of the single biggest issues with Artifact has been solved. You now have an account level and as you progress, you will unlock event tickets, packs of cards and portraits. This is a pretty big addition, one that should hopefully help players who don't want to constantly spend money on new cards.
Tough and stylish action platformer 'GoNNER' has a free BLÜEBERRY Edition update out now
GoNNER is a randomly generated action platformer with 'roguelike elements' from developer Art in Heart and publisher Raw Fury that leaves a lasting impression.
Note: Key provided by GOG.
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus has a 'soft launch' now available for Linux
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus from Bulwark Studios and Kasedo Games can now be played natively on Linux with their beta now in a 'soft launch' mode.
The Slimbook Eclipse: Powerful Enough to Put Other Linux Laptops in the Shade?
If not I’d love to find the latest Linux laptop from Spanish PC company Slimbook neatly wrapped and waiting for me under my not-so-neatly decorated Christmas tree! The 15.6-inch workstation is being pitched at those working with HD multimedia creation, on-the-go Linux gaming, or serious number crunching. Also: Parabola officially supports librebooted Asus Chromebook C201
RadeonSI Gallium3D Made Some More OpenGL Performance Gains This Year
From carrying out various benchmarks, the OpenGL performance of RadeonSI across the Mesa 18.x releases ranged from performing the same to in cases like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided being around 10% faster than just over one year ago. Not bad at all when considering most of the work on getting RadeonSI up to parity with their proprietary driver and the NVIDIA competition happened during 2016~2017 when it entered a really polished state. The only main downside this year with the RadeonSI driver is that there is still no OpenGL 4.6 support due to the SPIR-V ingestion support not yet being complete... The proprietary AMD OpenGL driver meanwhile does support OpenGL 4.6 but for most Linux games runs slower than RadeonSI. Overall it was quite an exciting year for open-source Radeon graphics with these RadeonSI performance improvements, significant RADV Vulkan performance/feature work, ironing out various open-source driver issues, and now as we prepare for 2019 there is the long-awaited FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync support set to be merged with the upcoming Linux 4.21. Now we just need to cross our fingers that next year's Radeon Navi support will be in good open-source standing at launch.
Server: CI/CD, Istio and Kubernetes at Canonical and Red Hat
today's howtos
