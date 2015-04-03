SUSE: KubeCon, SUSE CaaS Platform 3, openSUSE Google Summer of Code
-
SUSE x KubeCon; a Post-Mortem.
Socks were handed out, interviews were recorded, Rubik’s cubes got solved, SUSE chameleons proliferated the masses; and now we are very tired. KubeCon taught us all a lot of new things from sessions on new projects like Envoy and Harbor, to discussions on the intersection of technology, society, and the future. We saw some interesting keynotes including one on the donation of Etcd to the Cloud Native Foundation (CNCF), and learned from end users about how they’re utilizing Kubernetes in their technology stacks today. We hope you met some good contacts, and hopefully enjoyed some of the post-show parties too – we loved the MoMo and the glass museum!
-
SUSE CaaS Platform 3 validated for SAP Data Hub 2.4
We are happy to share the news that SUSE CaaS Platform 3 on premise is validated for SAP Data Hub 2.4 with SUSE Enterprise Storage as storage backend.
-
Google Summer of Code 2018
One more year, Google Summer of Code (GSoC), a mentoring program in which openSUSE helps university students contribute to open source project, has come to an end. So, before 2018 ends as well and we start preparing for the new edition of GSoC, it is time to speak about all the great things that happened this year.
-
