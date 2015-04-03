Server: CI/CD, Istio and Kubernetes at Canonical and Red Hat CI/CD and the New Generation of Software Delivery: an Interview with Harness Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) is all the rage in the modern world of software development. But actually what is this pipeline process? It's a method or set of principles for which development teams implement and deliver code more frequently and reliably. Continuous integration embodies a coding philosophy and set of practices propelling teams to implement small and frequent code changes into version control repositories, while the continuous delivery picks up where the CI ends and automates the application's delivery Many platforms, such as Jenkins and CircleCI, exist to help companies and teams streamline the development and integration of their software stacks, but not much exists in the way of easing and automating the process of delivery. And with what does exist, the solutions tend to fall short with features and functionality, or they are overly complicated to configure in the first place.

Networking Vendors Flock To Embrace Open-Source Istio Service Mesh With cloud-native, technologies, anchored at the core by the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system, a series of disparate containers can be connected together to enable a microservices architecture for distributed application delivery. Managing networking for containers is something that can become complex with larger applications, which is a challenge that the open-source Istio service mesh effort aims to help solve. With the service mesh approach, rather than each individual container needing its own networking, Istio disaggregates microservices networking connectivity, enabling services to be connected in a mesh. Istio had its' 1.0 release on July 31 and at the recent KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA 2018 conference that ran from Dec. 11-13, multiple networking vendors talked about their formal support, with different efforts.

Istio Multicluster on OpenShift Istio Multicluster is a feature of Istio–the basis of Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh–that allows for the extension of the service mesh across multiple Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift clusters. The primary goal of this feature is to enable control of services deployed across multiple clusters with a single control plane. The main requirement for Istio multicluster to work is that the pods in the mesh and the Istio control plane can talk to each other. This implies that pods need to be able to open connections between clusters. In a previous article, this concept was demonstrated by connecting OpenShift SDNs with a network tunnel. Assuming this requirement can be met, either with the above approach or a similar one, the following describes how you can install Istio Multicluster.

Our Kubernetes deployment pipeline A few weeks ago I joined the web and design team here at Canonical, in the Base Squad, which is our backend team. One of the things that we are responsible for is deploying the code to our different staging and production environments. With multiple features being developed simultaneously, bugs being fixed, and some parts refactored on 27 websites and many projects it quickly becomes a complex problem to solve manually.

Kubernetes Federation V2 on OpenShift 3.11 With datacenters spread across the globe, users are increasingly looking at ways to spread their applications and services across multiple locales or clusters. This need is driven by multiple use cases: from providing high availability, spreading load across multiple clusters while being resilient to individual cluster failures; to avoiding provider lock-in by using hybrid cloud solutions that have access to and make use of multiple clusters.