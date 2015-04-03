Sounds, Graphics and Compute Servers on Linux
-
Sound Updates Slated For Linux 4.21 Have AMD ACP3 Support, Other New Hardware Support
In preparing for the Linux 4.21 merge window that is expected to open up over the holidays, the sound subsystem updates have already been submitted. There isn't much in the way of core infrastructure work this cycle, but a lot of sound driver activity.
-
AMD Working On Making It Easier To Build & Install Radeon Open Compute (ROCm)
Now that Radeon Open Compute 2.0 is shipping with OpenCL 2.0 support and many other improvements around Radeon GPU computing, a new focus by the developers working on ROCm is to make it easier to build and install on more Linux distributions.
AMD/GPUOpen provides ROCm repositories for RHEL/CentOS 7 and Ubuntu LTS users in order to have easy access to release binaries for this Linux GPU computing stack. But those wanting to build from source on your own or utilizing a different Linux distribution, currently its quite a chore building ROCm. There are more than a dozen different code repositories for building the complete ROCm stack from the kernel module to various user-space libraries and different components. It's not a straight-forward process and the documentation has been a bit lacking.
-
Linux Getting Driver Work To Support Tesla V100 NVLink GPUs On High-End POWER9 Servers
IBM is working on the necessary upstream Linux kernel work for supporting the NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs on the POWER9 servers like what comprises the Sierra and Summit supercomputers.
The V100 Volta GPUs on these POWER9 servers aren't just conventional PCIe cards plugged in but connected via NVLink and allow for coherent memory and NPU/ATS support on the POWER9 CPU. IBM has been leading the Linux kernel work to allow for the unmodified NVIDIA POWER driver to work on this hardware.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 806 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The Slimbook Eclipse: Powerful Enough to Put Other Linux Laptops in the Shade?
If not I’d love to find the latest Linux laptop from Spanish PC company Slimbook neatly wrapped and waiting for me under my not-so-neatly decorated Christmas tree! The 15.6-inch workstation is being pitched at those working with HD multimedia creation, on-the-go Linux gaming, or serious number crunching. Also: Parabola officially supports librebooted Asus Chromebook C201
RadeonSI Gallium3D Made Some More OpenGL Performance Gains This Year
From carrying out various benchmarks, the OpenGL performance of RadeonSI across the Mesa 18.x releases ranged from performing the same to in cases like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided being around 10% faster than just over one year ago. Not bad at all when considering most of the work on getting RadeonSI up to parity with their proprietary driver and the NVIDIA competition happened during 2016~2017 when it entered a really polished state. The only main downside this year with the RadeonSI driver is that there is still no OpenGL 4.6 support due to the SPIR-V ingestion support not yet being complete... The proprietary AMD OpenGL driver meanwhile does support OpenGL 4.6 but for most Linux games runs slower than RadeonSI. Overall it was quite an exciting year for open-source Radeon graphics with these RadeonSI performance improvements, significant RADV Vulkan performance/feature work, ironing out various open-source driver issues, and now as we prepare for 2019 there is the long-awaited FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync support set to be merged with the upcoming Linux 4.21. Now we just need to cross our fingers that next year's Radeon Navi support will be in good open-source standing at launch.
Server: CI/CD, Istio and Kubernetes at Canonical and Red Hat
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 35 sec ago
16 hours 14 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
17 hours 51 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago