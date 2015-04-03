Microsoft FUD and Openwashing
Keith Bergelt - Open Invention Network
Symbolically and functionally it’s extremely significant. The Open Invention Network (OIN) was formed in the wake of the SCO litigation against IBM, Red Hat and SUSE/Novell. SCO sued claiming to have Unix related functionality that was relevant to Linux.
This litigation was quietly funded by Microsoft, lasted several years and went nowhere. In the end, there was no liability and no culpability for the alleged infringements
Next-generation audit reports: Enhanced visibility into open source risks in M&A transactions [Ed: Phil Odence continues to badmouth FOSS and accentuate the phobia, just as Microsoft intended]
These Silent Fixes are Silent Killers in Open Source Security [Ed: Microsoft-connected FUD]
Red Hat offers support for open source Java on Windows [Ed: Treating Oracle as worse than Microsoft -- to the point of helping Windows]
Microsoft executive boasts that even Google employees are adopting one of its products [Ed: Last I checked, Microsoft Windows was still banned in Google for security reasons]
Microsoft releases Mu open-source UEFI firmware [Ed: Microsoft is openwashing something profoundly malicious which you probably never want on your machine anyway]
Microsoft open-sources UEFI/BIOS from Surface for any PC maker to use
Microsoft announces Project Mu, an open-source UEFI core
Microsoft was the real MVP of the tech world in 2018 [Ed: Mashable calls company that bribes and corrupts (and is currently under investigation for "bribery and corruption") "MVP of the tech world in 2018"]
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Trill [Ed: SDTimes continues its long tradition of Microsoft boosting. Microsoft is a big sponsor (advertiser).]
Microsoft open sources Trill, a streaming engine that employs algorithms to process “a trillion events per day”
Microsoft Continues to Make Surprising Open Source Announcements in 2018 [Ed: No, Microsoft deciding that it lost to FOSS renderers isn't a case of changing. It's becoming irrelevant.]
The Slimbook Eclipse: Powerful Enough to Put Other Linux Laptops in the Shade?
If not I’d love to find the latest Linux laptop from Spanish PC company Slimbook neatly wrapped and waiting for me under my not-so-neatly decorated Christmas tree! The 15.6-inch workstation is being pitched at those working with HD multimedia creation, on-the-go Linux gaming, or serious number crunching. Also: Parabola officially supports librebooted Asus Chromebook C201
RadeonSI Gallium3D Made Some More OpenGL Performance Gains This Year
From carrying out various benchmarks, the OpenGL performance of RadeonSI across the Mesa 18.x releases ranged from performing the same to in cases like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided being around 10% faster than just over one year ago. Not bad at all when considering most of the work on getting RadeonSI up to parity with their proprietary driver and the NVIDIA competition happened during 2016~2017 when it entered a really polished state. The only main downside this year with the RadeonSI driver is that there is still no OpenGL 4.6 support due to the SPIR-V ingestion support not yet being complete... The proprietary AMD OpenGL driver meanwhile does support OpenGL 4.6 but for most Linux games runs slower than RadeonSI. Overall it was quite an exciting year for open-source Radeon graphics with these RadeonSI performance improvements, significant RADV Vulkan performance/feature work, ironing out various open-source driver issues, and now as we prepare for 2019 there is the long-awaited FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync support set to be merged with the upcoming Linux 4.21. Now we just need to cross our fingers that next year's Radeon Navi support will be in good open-source standing at launch.
Server: CI/CD, Istio and Kubernetes at Canonical and Red Hat
today's howtos
