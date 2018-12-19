Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 21st of December 2018 11:21:49 PM Filed under
Security
  • IoT malware up over 200 percent in 2018 [Ed: Measuring the wrong thing. Many of these are installed because of open ports and improper passwords.]
  • Security updates for Friday
  • Pivotal Cloud Foundry 2.4 Boosts Security With Compliance Scanner

    Pivotal is releasing version 2.4 of its Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) platform on Dec. 20, providing organizations with a host of new capabilities to manage and deploy cloud-native applications.

    PCF is Pivotal's commercial distribution, based on the open-source Cloud Foundry project, which provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) capabilities for applications. In the PCF 2.4 update, Pivotal is adding zero downtime updates for application deployments, enabling organizations to roll out upgrades without downtime. PCF 2.4 also introduces a new compliance scanner in beta that will enable organizations to validate that the configuration of PCF deployments meets best practices.

    "We now have the ability to have zero downtime updates for the applications and the platform, and we're doing that everywhere, whether you're running vSphere or in OpenStack, GCP or AWS," Richard Seroter, vice president of product at Pivotal, told eWEEK. "We're highlighting the idea that you should be able to really go fast for all workloads on any infrastructure without sacrificing operability or security."

  • Security operations activities to watch in 2019

    Open-source software and industry initiatives, such as MITRE ATT&CK framework and Apache Kafka, will contribute to security operations in 2019.

  • Tokeny Releases Open Source T-REX Security Token Standard With Decentralized Validation System

    Tokeny, a tokenization platform which focuses on compliance, has officially released the open source T-REX (Token for Regulated Exchanges) security token standard. It was designed to allow for the initial issuance and secondary market trading of security tokens in a compliant manner with a specific focus on trusted third-party KYC and AML services.

  • Recent open source flaw highlights danger of social engineering hacks

    When a compromised NPM package with malicious code targeted a popular bitcoin wallet, hackers managed to corrupt one of the JavaScript modules, called event-stream, used as part of the Copay bitcoin wallet application. The hackers would have been able to drain bitcoin wallets, although there is no evidence it was activated before it was discovered.

»

More in Tux Machines

The Slimbook Eclipse: Powerful Enough to Put Other Linux Laptops in the Shade?

If not I’d love to find the latest Linux laptop from Spanish PC company Slimbook neatly wrapped and waiting for me under my not-so-neatly decorated Christmas tree! The 15.6-inch workstation is being pitched at those working with HD multimedia creation, on-the-go Linux gaming, or serious number crunching. Read more Also: Parabola officially supports librebooted Asus Chromebook C201

RadeonSI Gallium3D Made Some More OpenGL Performance Gains This Year

From carrying out various benchmarks, the OpenGL performance of RadeonSI across the Mesa 18.x releases ranged from performing the same to in cases like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided being around 10% faster than just over one year ago. Not bad at all when considering most of the work on getting RadeonSI up to parity with their proprietary driver and the NVIDIA competition happened during 2016~2017 when it entered a really polished state. The only main downside this year with the RadeonSI driver is that there is still no OpenGL 4.6 support due to the SPIR-V ingestion support not yet being complete... The proprietary AMD OpenGL driver meanwhile does support OpenGL 4.6 but for most Linux games runs slower than RadeonSI. Overall it was quite an exciting year for open-source Radeon graphics with these RadeonSI performance improvements, significant RADV Vulkan performance/feature work, ironing out various open-source driver issues, and now as we prepare for 2019 there is the long-awaited FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync support set to be merged with the upcoming Linux 4.21. Now we just need to cross our fingers that next year's Radeon Navi support will be in good open-source standing at launch. Read more

Server: CI/CD, Istio and Kubernetes at Canonical and Red Hat

  • CI/CD and the New Generation of Software Delivery: an Interview with Harness
    Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) is all the rage in the modern world of software development. But actually what is this pipeline process? It's a method or set of principles for which development teams implement and deliver code more frequently and reliably. Continuous integration embodies a coding philosophy and set of practices propelling teams to implement small and frequent code changes into version control repositories, while the continuous delivery picks up where the CI ends and automates the application's delivery Many platforms, such as Jenkins and CircleCI, exist to help companies and teams streamline the development and integration of their software stacks, but not much exists in the way of easing and automating the process of delivery. And with what does exist, the solutions tend to fall short with features and functionality, or they are overly complicated to configure in the first place.
  • Networking Vendors Flock To Embrace Open-Source Istio Service Mesh
    With cloud-native, technologies, anchored at the core by the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system, a series of disparate containers can be connected together to enable a microservices architecture for distributed application delivery. Managing networking for containers is something that can become complex with larger applications, which is a challenge that the open-source Istio service mesh effort aims to help solve. With the service mesh approach, rather than each individual container needing its own networking, Istio disaggregates microservices networking connectivity, enabling services to be connected in a mesh. Istio had its' 1.0 release on July 31 and at the recent KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA 2018 conference that ran from Dec. 11-13, multiple networking vendors talked about their formal support, with different efforts.
  • Istio Multicluster on OpenShift
    Istio Multicluster is a feature of Istio–the basis of Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh–that allows for the extension of the service mesh across multiple Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift clusters. The primary goal of this feature is to enable control of services deployed across multiple clusters with a single control plane. The main requirement for Istio multicluster to work is that the pods in the mesh and the Istio control plane can talk to each other. This implies that pods need to be able to open connections between clusters. In a previous article, this concept was demonstrated by connecting OpenShift SDNs with a network tunnel. Assuming this requirement can be met, either with the above approach or a similar one, the following describes how you can install Istio Multicluster.
  • Our Kubernetes deployment pipeline
    A few weeks ago I joined the web and design team here at Canonical, in the Base Squad, which is our backend team. One of the things that we are responsible for is deploying the code to our different staging and production environments. With multiple features being developed simultaneously, bugs being fixed, and some parts refactored on 27 websites and many projects it quickly becomes a complex problem to solve manually.
  • Kubernetes Federation V2 on OpenShift 3.11
    With datacenters spread across the globe, users are increasingly looking at ways to spread their applications and services across multiple locales or clusters. This need is driven by multiple use cases: from providing high availability, spreading load across multiple clusters while being resilient to individual cluster failures; to avoiding provider lock-in by using hybrid cloud solutions that have access to and make use of multiple clusters.

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6