Android Leftovers
-
Is Google Ending Android Beam?
-
HMD is rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo update to Nokia 3
-
EMUI 9 Stable Releases – Find Your Huawei/Honor Devices’ Android Pie Update!
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3’s MIUI 10 Global ROM based on Android 9 Pie is finally available
-
Xiaomi said to be working on ‘Redmi Go’, its first Android Go smartphone
-
OnePlus emerges as India’s favourite premium Android smartphone brand
-
Android UPDATE: Great news for Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 fans
-
Samsung Ponders Improving Cluttered Android Multi-Window Mode
-
Android Circuit: Samsung Cancels Galaxy S10 Feature, More Nokia Android Pie, New Galaxy 5G Confirmed
-
Google Assistant might come to Samsung smart TVs in 2019
-
Philo SVOD service launches on Android TV, updates Apple TV features
-
The 10 biggest GIF moments of 2018, according to Google’s Tenor
-
15 best Android games released in 2018!
-
10 Of The Best Free Android Apps You Should Check Out for 2019
-
How to enable Dark mode for Android Dialer, Contacts and Messages
-
SamMobile Daily Recap, December 21, 2018: Note 8 Android Pie, Galaxy S10, and more
-
US Army used Android apps with security flaws
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 149 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Microsoft FUD and Openwashing
Mozilla: Extensions, Privacy and Firefox Focus
The Slimbook Eclipse: Powerful Enough to Put Other Linux Laptops in the Shade?
If not I’d love to find the latest Linux laptop from Spanish PC company Slimbook neatly wrapped and waiting for me under my not-so-neatly decorated Christmas tree! The 15.6-inch workstation is being pitched at those working with HD multimedia creation, on-the-go Linux gaming, or serious number crunching. Also: Parabola officially supports librebooted Asus Chromebook C201
RadeonSI Gallium3D Made Some More OpenGL Performance Gains This Year
From carrying out various benchmarks, the OpenGL performance of RadeonSI across the Mesa 18.x releases ranged from performing the same to in cases like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided being around 10% faster than just over one year ago. Not bad at all when considering most of the work on getting RadeonSI up to parity with their proprietary driver and the NVIDIA competition happened during 2016~2017 when it entered a really polished state. The only main downside this year with the RadeonSI driver is that there is still no OpenGL 4.6 support due to the SPIR-V ingestion support not yet being complete... The proprietary AMD OpenGL driver meanwhile does support OpenGL 4.6 but for most Linux games runs slower than RadeonSI. Overall it was quite an exciting year for open-source Radeon graphics with these RadeonSI performance improvements, significant RADV Vulkan performance/feature work, ironing out various open-source driver issues, and now as we prepare for 2019 there is the long-awaited FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync support set to be merged with the upcoming Linux 4.21. Now we just need to cross our fingers that next year's Radeon Navi support will be in good open-source standing at launch.
Recent comments
2 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
19 hours 50 min ago
20 hours 50 min ago
21 hours 27 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago