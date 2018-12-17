NuTyX 10.5 available
NuTyX 10.5 available with cards 2.4.84
I'm very please to annonce the new NuTyX 10.5 release.
NuTyX 10.5 comes with kernel lts 4.14.89, glibc 2.28, gcc 8.2.0, binutils 2.30, python 3.7.1, xorg-server 1.20.3, qt 5.11.3, gtk 3.24.1, gimp 2.10.8, plasma 5.12.6 LTS, kf5 5.53.0, mate 1.20.3, xfce4 4.12.3, firefox 64.0, etc....
A second kernel is proposed for people who want to use the very last version of the kernel 4.19.11
NuTyX 10.4 user's are invited to upgrade.
4 news ISOs are available in 64 bits and 32 bits. Sizes are from 315 MB up to 1.29G. They are available on the download page.
The 64 bits is available in "Fixed" and "Rolling" releases as a base and a MATE ISO.
The installer has been spit in two installation modes: Simple and Advanced installation mode.
Available graphical interfaces are: kde5, mate, xfce4, lxde, flwm, gnome, jwm, ratpoison, blackbox, fluxbox, openbox, bspwm, icewm, twm, etc.
Gnome applications (which do not depend on systemd) are moved to the gui-extra collection.
A new virtualbox-guest package is now available to give the possibility to easily test NuTyX in a virtual environment under virtualbox.
The GIT projects
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 727 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Initial Linux Benchmarks Of The NVIDIA TITAN RTX Graphics Card For Compute & Gaming
Yesterday I unexpectedly found my hands on a NVIDIA TITAN RTX graphics card as the company's newest Titan graphics card built upon the Turing architecture and is now available via retail channels at $2499 USD. Here is an initial look at the NVIDIA TITAN RTX performance under Ubuntu Linux with a variety of compute workloads (including TensorFlow) as well as for entertainment are some Vulkan gaming benchmarks. Simply put, the TITAN RTX is a beast for GPU compute workloads. While costing $2500 USD, the TITAN RTX offers 4608 CUDA cores compared to 4352 on the RTX 2080 Ti and 576 tensor cores compared to 544 on the RTX 2080 Ti while keeping to the same 1350MHz base clock speed but offering a 1770MHz boost clock (the 2080 Ti carries a boost clock of 1545MHz or 1635MHz on the Founder's Edition GPU). Not only is the TU102 operating at its full potential with the TITAN RTX, but there is also 24GB of GDDR6 video memory -- more than twice that of the RTX 2080 Ti or three times that of the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 series, making it much more capable for memory intensive computations on the GPU.
Open Hardware: MIPS/RISC and Beyond
Open Hardware: MIPS/RISC and Beyong
Server: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta, Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes and More
Recent comments
52 min 6 sec ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 3 sec ago
6 hours 8 min ago