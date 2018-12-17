Programming: Team IoT, R packages in Debian, Anaconda Distribution 2018.12 Released, Python News and Java/Ecllpse/JS
Intel Cherry Trail based hacker board launches for $34
Team IoT as gone to Kickstarter with a $34 “Atomic Pi” SBC with a Linux-driven, quad-core Atom x5-Z8350 SoC, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, WiFi/BT, and GbE, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 ports.
The x86 based hacker board scene has a new price leader with Team IoT’s Atomic Pi, which has debuted on Kickstarter selling for $34 or $49 with a breakout shield. The price is only a third of what you’d pay for Aaeon’s original, $99 UP board or DFRobot’s original $119 LattePanda SBC, both of which offer the same Intel Atom x5-Z8350 “Cherry Trail” SoC as the Atomic Pi. Other x86 hacker SBCs use more modern (but still 14nm fabricated) Atom family processors, and cost up to $200 to $300.
On how useful are R packages in Debian (100%)
Debian distributes the R language for statistical analysis, data mining or bioinformatics (among others). Satellite to R are hundreds of packages (kind of function libraries), mostly distributed by CRAN and Bioconductor, which contribute a lot to the richness and versatility of the R ecosystem. Debian redistributes some of these packages in the Debian format. Like in all similar cases of "redistribution of a distribution", there is a tension between Debian's goals for its stable version, and the expectations of novelty for the users (in part because the development cycle of R is 6 months), and one sometimes wonder if there is a point for using the packages through Debian and not through the upstream repositories.
Anaconda Distribution 2018.12 Released
We are changing versioning in Anaconda Distribution from a major/minor version scheme to a year.month scheme. We made this change to differentiate between the open source Anaconda Distribution and Anaconda Enterprise, our managed data science platform. Conda, will continue to use a major/minor versioning scheme.
The number of 32-bit x86 Linux packages downloaded are a small fraction of downloads from Anaconda. As of this release, we no longer build 32-bit packages for Linux, aside from critical bug fixes. Linux 32 packages will reach end of life as of June 2019.
Why you should be using pathlib
When I discovered Python’s new pathlib module a few years ago, I initially wrote it off as being a slightly more awkward and unnecessarily object-oriented version of the os.path module. I was wrong. Python’s pathlib module is actually wonderful!
Python Qt5 - simple draw with QPainter.
Using the QPainter is more complex than a simple example.
I try to create a simple example in order to have a good look at how can be used.
The main goal was to understand how can have the basic elements of QPainter.
Python Nested Functions
Functions are one of the "first-class citizens" of Python, which means that functions are at the same level as other Python objects like integers, strings, modules, etc. They can be created and destroyed dynamically, passed to other functions, returned as values, etc.
Geek of the Week: Kevin Lin walks the talk as he left Amazon to launch startup and host his own podcast
If you want to get into the details, Vim is shorthand for Vi IMproved, which is an upgrade of Vi, a programmer’s text editor that was released in the ’70s. Vim is a modal editor which means that you operate it using multiple modes. Most text editors like Office have only one mode (Insert mode) where anything you type gets inserted into the text. You can do that in Vim but Vim also has ‘Command mode’ where the characters you type get executed as commands (eg. move 5 lines up, highlight all characters from the cursor to the next comma, repeat the last 5 commands on the next 7 lines, etc). Vim also comes with its own scripting language which means that you can make Vim do anything that a computer program can do.
On average, Vim makes me 1000x more productive and I can’t ever imagine using anything else (especially not emacs).
Top 10 developer stories of 2018
Epoc.js: Open Source JavaScript Brain-Sensor Controller Software
The recent transition from science fiction to reality for the brain-machine Interface, coupled with Atwood's Law, "any application that can be written in JavaScript, will eventually be written in JavaScript," had led to Epoc.js, an open source control software for the Emotiv line of brain sensors.
How the Eclipse Foundation is saving enterprise Java
Amidst the angsty finger-pointing over the cloud giants' supposedly one-sided relationship to open source (all take, no give), with the accompanying claim that open source will dry up without someone lining the pockets of the VCs who fund (very little of) the code, foundations keep generating lots of fantastic open source code. Often overlooked, these foundations play an unusually important role in the development of open source software, offering a vendor-neutral setting for competitors to cooperate with legal protections around IP and antitrust.
Eclipse Che 7 is Coming and It’s Really Hot (4/4)
Eclipse Che has gained a great deal of interest in large enterprises that are moving to containers and want to standardize the developer workspace and remove intellectual property (source code) from hard-to-secure laptops. There are a number of features needed in order to make Che a simple-to-manage tool for these large and often private environments. Organizations want to secure workspaces, deploy them on new infrastructure, and make it easier for teams to collaborate while maintaining developer autonomy.
For those reasons, we are working on a number of different facets to make Eclipse Che easier to run and simpler to administer and manage.
DSF calls for applicants for a Django Fellow
Initial Linux Benchmarks Of The NVIDIA TITAN RTX Graphics Card For Compute & Gaming
Yesterday I unexpectedly found my hands on a NVIDIA TITAN RTX graphics card as the company's newest Titan graphics card built upon the Turing architecture and is now available via retail channels at $2499 USD. Here is an initial look at the NVIDIA TITAN RTX performance under Ubuntu Linux with a variety of compute workloads (including TensorFlow) as well as for entertainment are some Vulkan gaming benchmarks. Simply put, the TITAN RTX is a beast for GPU compute workloads. While costing $2500 USD, the TITAN RTX offers 4608 CUDA cores compared to 4352 on the RTX 2080 Ti and 576 tensor cores compared to 544 on the RTX 2080 Ti while keeping to the same 1350MHz base clock speed but offering a 1770MHz boost clock (the 2080 Ti carries a boost clock of 1545MHz or 1635MHz on the Founder's Edition GPU). Not only is the TU102 operating at its full potential with the TITAN RTX, but there is also 24GB of GDDR6 video memory -- more than twice that of the RTX 2080 Ti or three times that of the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 series, making it much more capable for memory intensive computations on the GPU.
Open Hardware: MIPS/RISC and Beyond
Open Hardware: MIPS/RISC and Beyong
Server: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta, Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes and More
