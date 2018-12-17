Open Hardware: MIPS/RISC and Beyong On the first day of Christmas, MIPS sent to me: An open-source-ish alternative to RISC-V AI biz Wave Computing on Monday told the world it intends to open source the latest MIPS instruction set architecture (ISA) in the hope that fosters the development of more RISC-based custom chips. The outfit acquired MIPS, the fabless CPU design firm that had been sold twice before since 2013, back in June with the intention of using its well-established processor tech for running AI code on IoT devices at the edge of the network. Wave said under its MIPS Open Initiative, participants – who will be required to register – will have access to the 32-bit and 64-bit MIPS ISA at no charge, without any licensing or royalty fees. The key thing here is instruction set: the machine-code language your, for instance, C source compiles down to. It's how the chip interfaces with software. It's not how the insides of a processor works.

Western Digital SweRVs Towards Open Source with New RISC-V Core, ISS, and Cache Coherency Is open source changing the way we manage data? Western Digital, a data storage device company, switched to RISC-V's open-source ISA (instruction set architecture) a year ago. This month, they announced a series of open-source, collaborative initiatives that aim to make data more open, from processor cores to memory caches. [...] Western Digital, a company best known for data storage devices, is one of the companies in the growing RISC-V environment. One year ago, they announced that they were moving to RISC-V. Now, they're doubling down on their commitment to this open source architecture, aiming to facilitate new innovation and help lead the charge into the future of data processing and, eventually, data storage.

The End of Industrial Automation (As We Know It) At present, much embedded software (even if it originates in open source) includes many proprietary elements. For security reasons, today it’s increasingly important to update embedded software, but sadly this is often difficult or impossible to do. As a result, cybersecurity has become a chronic problem for embedded systems, especially in the consumer electronics segments. This creates other problems, too. Applications are inflexible. The operating systems and software tool chains are fragmented. Development speed is slow. Hardware/software integration remains problematic. And worse, there's a relatively small base of experienced embedded system software developers.

China looks to private capital, open source technology for global tech game advantage China is racing against time to establish its own technological intellectual property, particularly in the semiconductor industry. The moves come amid growing pressure on Chinese tech companies overseas, underscored by the recent arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou and punitive measures by the US on Huawei rival ZTE. This time around, China appears to be taking a more discreet approach, pursuing more low-profile strategies rather than eye-popping, state-led partnership initiatives such as the National Integrated Circuit (IC) Industry Investment Fund, which was set up in 2014 and raised RMB 138.7 billion ($20.1 billion) in its initial phase.

Server: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta, Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes and More What You Need to Know About Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta “In the four years since Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 redefined the operating system, the IT world has changed dramatically” Since its inception, Linux has been steadily growing in popularity in the corporate world, driven by IT managers and developers looking to address specific issues with flexible, open source solutions, writes Martin Percival, Senior Solution Architect, Red Hat. From its humble beginnings in enterprise IT, it is now at the centre of many of today’s enterprise technology environments. From the early 2000s, the growth of enterprise Linux has been nothing short of incredible. It’s fair to say that it’s at the heart of today’s global technology driven economy, having been embraced by companies including Amazon, Google, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter and many others. It powers many of the technology services we use everyday and it continues to grow in popularity.

Cloud Foundry And The PaaS You're Already Running Following my previous Forbes articles about the resurgence of PaaS and the adoption of Kubernetes, I ran into Abby Kearns, executive director of Cloud Foundry Foundation, who was kind enough to read them. We exchanged some ideas about PaaS, Kubernetes, and the recent wave of acquisitions in the Cloud space. [Note: as a Forbes contributor, I do not have any commercial relationship with the Foundation or its staff.] For those of you who don't know, Cloud Foundry encompasses multiple open source projects, the primary one being an open source cloud application platform built with container-based architecture and housed within the Cloud Foundry Foundation, which is backed by the likes of Cisco, Dell EMC , Google and others. It has commercial distributions which are offered by Pivotal, IBM and others (Ben Kepes has a great post on the tension between open-source CF and the distributions, on his blog). Cloud Foundry runs on BOSH, a technology that was originally (and almost presciently, you could say) designed to manage large distributed systems, and as such was container-ready back in 2010.

IBM-Red Hat: Open Source Goes Blue Known as a model that is based on open collaboration among communities of software developers and for generating revenue by support or services, open source has come a long way in recent years. But there are still obstacles that need to be overcome. Organizations have struggled with the open source model because it is often hard to sell to their leadership, difficult for end users to accept, and it can be confusing to understand what is supported by the vendor. There is also the question of who owns what (i.e. data, code, etc.) that needs to be addressed.

5 IT job trends to watch in 2019 In the near-term, however, there are other movements afoot in the IT talent market – from skyrocketing demand for open source talent and AWS experts to the complete rethinking of the responsibilities of key IT leadership roles. Here are five developments IT leaders and hiring managers should be thinking about.

Five Best Practices for DevOps Automation Open source libraries and frameworks play a crucial role in the DevOps environment that emphasizes the shorter development lifecycles, collaboration, and innovation. It’s important not to neglect the security of these open source components. Here we will talk about five things that one must consider concerning the safety of an open source project.

Open-source containers move toward high-performance computing Open-source containers are moving in a direction that many of us never anticipated. Long recognized as providing an effective way to package applications with all of their required components, some are also tackling one of the most challenging areas in the compute world today — high-performance computing (HPC). And while containers can bring a new level of efficiency to the world of HPC, they're also presenting new ways of working for enterprise IT organizations that are running HPC-like jobs.

Six Key Components That Enable Kubernetes The open source Kubernetes project has generated a lot of hype and a lot of real world deployments in recent years. At its' core, Kubernetes has long been defined as a container orchestration system. That is, it is a platform that provides mechanisms that enables users to deploy, schedule and manage application container deployments. Kubernetes, according to Brian Grant principal engineer at Google and Lead Architect of Kubernetes, is somewhat more than just a container orchestrator, providing a platform on which cloud-native applications can be deployed. Regardless of how Kubernetes is defined, it's a platform that is made up of many different components and API abstractions. Getting a handle on all of it can be overwhelming as Kubernetes introduces multiple concepts and ideas that might not be familiar to users of traditional server virtualization technologies.

Kubernetes culture influences Google Cloud’s approach to enterprises Momentum for container technology has driven the Kubernetes’ management platform into the mainstream, and services for the open-source project look to scale up too. As cloud computing priorities shift to accommodate data exchanges across a widening array of workloads, demand for hybrid cloud technology where portable, containerized technologies can deploy software applications among cloud and on-premises environments alike. To maintain a balance between the community-driven ecosystem that gave Kubernetes its edge and the expansive enterprise market leaning more heavily on the tool, Google Cloud is working to imbue the mainstream with a supported culture of open-source values.