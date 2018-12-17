Server: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta, Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes and More
What You Need to Know About Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta
“In the four years since Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 redefined the operating system, the IT world has changed dramatically”
Since its inception, Linux has been steadily growing in popularity in the corporate world, driven by IT managers and developers looking to address specific issues with flexible, open source solutions, writes Martin Percival, Senior Solution Architect, Red Hat. From its humble beginnings in enterprise IT, it is now at the centre of many of today’s enterprise technology environments.
From the early 2000s, the growth of enterprise Linux has been nothing short of incredible. It’s fair to say that it’s at the heart of today’s global technology driven economy, having been embraced by companies including Amazon, Google, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter and many others. It powers many of the technology services we use everyday and it continues to grow in popularity.
Cloud Foundry And The PaaS You're Already Running
Following my previous Forbes articles about the resurgence of PaaS and the adoption of Kubernetes, I ran into Abby Kearns, executive director of Cloud Foundry Foundation, who was kind enough to read them. We exchanged some ideas about PaaS, Kubernetes, and the recent wave of acquisitions in the Cloud space. [Note: as a Forbes contributor, I do not have any commercial relationship with the Foundation or its staff.]
For those of you who don't know, Cloud Foundry encompasses multiple open source projects, the primary one being an open source cloud application platform built with container-based architecture and housed within the Cloud Foundry Foundation, which is backed by the likes of Cisco, Dell EMC , Google and others. It has commercial distributions which are offered by Pivotal, IBM and others (Ben Kepes has a great post on the tension between open-source CF and the distributions, on his blog). Cloud Foundry runs on BOSH, a technology that was originally (and almost presciently, you could say) designed to manage large distributed systems, and as such was container-ready back in 2010.
IBM-Red Hat: Open Source Goes Blue
Known as a model that is based on open collaboration among communities of software developers and for generating revenue by support or services, open source has come a long way in recent years. But there are still obstacles that need to be overcome.
Organizations have struggled with the open source model because it is often hard to sell to their leadership, difficult for end users to accept, and it can be confusing to understand what is supported by the vendor. There is also the question of who owns what (i.e. data, code, etc.) that needs to be addressed.
5 IT job trends to watch in 2019
In the near-term, however, there are other movements afoot in the IT talent market – from skyrocketing demand for open source talent and AWS experts to the complete rethinking of the responsibilities of key IT leadership roles. Here are five developments IT leaders and hiring managers should be thinking about.
Five Best Practices for DevOps Automation
Open source libraries and frameworks play a crucial role in the DevOps environment that emphasizes the shorter development lifecycles, collaboration, and innovation. It’s important not to neglect the security of these open source components. Here we will talk about five things that one must consider concerning the safety of an open source project.
Open-source containers move toward high-performance computing
Open-source containers are moving in a direction that many of us never anticipated.
Long recognized as providing an effective way to package applications with all of their required components, some are also tackling one of the most challenging areas in the compute world today — high-performance computing (HPC). And while containers can bring a new level of efficiency to the world of HPC, they're also presenting new ways of working for enterprise IT organizations that are running HPC-like jobs.
Six Key Components That Enable Kubernetes
The open source Kubernetes project has generated a lot of hype and a lot of real world deployments in recent years.
At its' core, Kubernetes has long been defined as a container orchestration system. That is, it is a platform that provides mechanisms that enables users to deploy, schedule and manage application container deployments. Kubernetes, according to Brian Grant principal engineer at Google and Lead Architect of Kubernetes, is somewhat more than just a container orchestrator, providing a platform on which cloud-native applications can be deployed.
Regardless of how Kubernetes is defined, it's a platform that is made up of many different components and API abstractions. Getting a handle on all of it can be overwhelming as Kubernetes introduces multiple concepts and ideas that might not be familiar to users of traditional server virtualization technologies.
Kubernetes culture influences Google Cloud’s approach to enterprises
Momentum for container technology has driven the Kubernetes’ management platform into the mainstream, and services for the open-source project look to scale up too.
As cloud computing priorities shift to accommodate data exchanges across a widening array of workloads, demand for hybrid cloud technology where portable, containerized technologies can deploy software applications among cloud and on-premises environments alike. To maintain a balance between the community-driven ecosystem that gave Kubernetes its edge and the expansive enterprise market leaning more heavily on the tool, Google Cloud is working to imbue the mainstream with a supported culture of open-source values.
Initial Linux Benchmarks Of The NVIDIA TITAN RTX Graphics Card For Compute & Gaming
Yesterday I unexpectedly found my hands on a NVIDIA TITAN RTX graphics card as the company's newest Titan graphics card built upon the Turing architecture and is now available via retail channels at $2499 USD. Here is an initial look at the NVIDIA TITAN RTX performance under Ubuntu Linux with a variety of compute workloads (including TensorFlow) as well as for entertainment are some Vulkan gaming benchmarks. Simply put, the TITAN RTX is a beast for GPU compute workloads. While costing $2500 USD, the TITAN RTX offers 4608 CUDA cores compared to 4352 on the RTX 2080 Ti and 576 tensor cores compared to 544 on the RTX 2080 Ti while keeping to the same 1350MHz base clock speed but offering a 1770MHz boost clock (the 2080 Ti carries a boost clock of 1545MHz or 1635MHz on the Founder's Edition GPU). Not only is the TU102 operating at its full potential with the TITAN RTX, but there is also 24GB of GDDR6 video memory -- more than twice that of the RTX 2080 Ti or three times that of the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 series, making it much more capable for memory intensive computations on the GPU.
Open Hardware: MIPS/RISC and Beyond
Open Hardware: MIPS/RISC and Beyong
