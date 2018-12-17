OSS Leftovers
7 things to look out for in 2019: Changes for open source, data privacy, and the cloud
No one know what the future might hold, but we’re taking our best stab at it with some pretty educated guesses. The new year is just around the corner and we’ve asked a number of experts what they think is in store for developers in 2019.
Today, we’re talking with another expert: Laurent Bride, CTO at Talend. What does he see in store for the world of technology in the coming year? More questions about data privacy and security, increased support for open source, and possibly more clarity for algorithms in 2019.
Opensource is what makes Bombay Stock Exchange the fastest exchange says BSE IT Chief Kersi Tavadia
Sangram Aglave, Contributing Editor, BW Businessworld caught up with Kersi Tavadia, CIO, Bombay Stock Exchange at Cloudera Sessions Mumbai 2018 to learn about his career spanning across three decades and his experience in taking Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) from proprietary to opensource.
Open Source At The Heart Of IT Transformation
Traditional data centers are simply too rigid, slow and difficult to adapt to meet the requirements of the new digital business age. By contrast, organizations that focus on transforming their IT environment complete three times as many IT projects ahead of schedule, are four times more likely to report excellent levels of IT process automation, and are seven times more likely to view IT as a profit center and competitive differentiator.
With so much at stake, many organizations start their efforts to transform by moving toward a software-defined infrastructure (SDI). This usually involves designing new cloud-native applications and deploying workloads to public cloud platforms. However, that doesn’t mean data centers are a thing of the past. When you factor in the explosive growth of business-critical applications and data, it becomes clear that these data centers will remain essential to progressive, digital-centric planning.
Marvel at Grafana Loki: The Prometheus of open source log backends
Looking for a new logging backend system? Loki is a highly-available, multi-tenant log aggregation system by Grafana. Inspired by Prometheus, this logging backend system is optimized for Kubernetes users, is 100% open source, and has never turned into a snake and then stabbed anyone as far as we know.
Open source in the classroom soars in 2018
As usual, open source continues to inspire innovation in both theory and practice. Our authors covered a broad range of topics within the education paradigm. We had something for everyone, including projects that could easily be applied in other settings.
Introducing Basilisk, an open source XUL based browser and “close twin” to pre-Servo Firefox
Yesterday, the team behind Pale Moon, an open-source web browser introduced Basilisk, which is supposedly a “close twin to Mozilla’s Firefox”. Basilisk is an open source web browser which is based on Mozilla’s XML User Interface Language (XUL). It is being introduced as primarily a reference application for development of the XUL platform it builds upon. It features Firefox-style interface and operation.
Why does Oracle keep trashing MySQL, its own product?
By most accounts, Oracle has been a reasonably good steward for MySQL, the open source database it picked up when Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems years ago. Oracle has contributed significant engineering resources to MySQL to ensure "improved performance in areas that were long considered impossible to address," as former MySQL product executive Zack Urlocker once put it.
More recently, Oracle CTO and chairman Larry Ellison has made no secret of his disdain for MySQL, telling analysts that "you've got to be willing to give up tons of reliability, tons of security, tons of performance to [use MySQL instead of Oracle because]...we have a huge technology advantage." This would be fair game to call out against a competitor, but this is Ellison talking about a product that is primarily developed by Oracle.
Acquia transforms from WCM to digital experience platform
Acquia is at the crossroads for WCM. As it takes advantage of shifting customer expectations for sophisticated conversations and intuitive interactions, the company is becoming a pre-eminent digital experience platform.
Founded in 2007 as an open source business, Acquia continues to deliver enterprise-grade services for deploying Drupal within large organizations, while contributing code and technical leadership to Drupal's independent open source development community.
Red Hat’s David Egts: Feds Should Assess Open Source Code for Vulnerabilities [Ed: Also proprietary, albeit that's often hard or impossible. The back doors cannot be removed.]
Egts wrote in a Nextgov opinion piece published Dec. 3 that agencies seeking to accelerate software procurement by using open source code should first assess if the repositories or libraries used have known vulnerabilities, deploy a code analyzer to identify issues or defects such as memory corruptions and take part in crowdsourced security initiatives to test defenses.
Curated, Open Source eBook from Learning 2018 Conference Published
According to Elliott Masie, the Host & Curator of Learning 2018, "We have created this as an open source, shareable resource that will extend the learning from Learning 2018 to our colleagues around the world. We are using the Open Creative Commons license, so feel free to share!"
ODI backs four local open geospatial data projects
Each has received £15,000-25,000 for research to conclude by the end of March. The ODI will provide guidance, review and assistance to the project teams.
Under one of the projects, Falkirk Council will work with geographic data sharing specialist thinkWhere to develop an open source mapping platform to present data from OpenStreetMap – a free wiki world map – to help community groups and citizens. The ODI cited the example of showing locations of food banks and community kitchens.
The goal is to help community groups maintain data on OpenStreetMap rather than maintaining separate service directories.
A consortium led by Oxfordshire Council has received support to develop an open source cycle route audit tool to assess the routes and inform local transport policy.
StreetCred Is Challenging Google Maps—and It Wants Your Help
And more accurate, too, with serious assists from cryptocurrency-seeking mappers. Other companies rely on OpenStreetMap, a crowdsourced, open-source effort to create a complete and editable map of the world. (Think Wikipedia for maps.) OSM’s 1 million contributors are constantly adding to and updating its maps using GPS devices, aerial imagery, and info they enter manually.
But open-source cartography isn’t always comprehensive or particular enough for the users Meech is targeting. If a company making a VR game for kids needs to know the location of every playground in Cincinnati, there’s no guarantee the volunteers will plug that in. So StreetCred might offer a future mapping army an extra crypto incentive to find, validate, and label those locations.
Initial Linux Benchmarks Of The NVIDIA TITAN RTX Graphics Card For Compute & Gaming
Yesterday I unexpectedly found my hands on a NVIDIA TITAN RTX graphics card as the company's newest Titan graphics card built upon the Turing architecture and is now available via retail channels at $2499 USD. Here is an initial look at the NVIDIA TITAN RTX performance under Ubuntu Linux with a variety of compute workloads (including TensorFlow) as well as for entertainment are some Vulkan gaming benchmarks. Simply put, the TITAN RTX is a beast for GPU compute workloads. While costing $2500 USD, the TITAN RTX offers 4608 CUDA cores compared to 4352 on the RTX 2080 Ti and 576 tensor cores compared to 544 on the RTX 2080 Ti while keeping to the same 1350MHz base clock speed but offering a 1770MHz boost clock (the 2080 Ti carries a boost clock of 1545MHz or 1635MHz on the Founder's Edition GPU). Not only is the TU102 operating at its full potential with the TITAN RTX, but there is also 24GB of GDDR6 video memory -- more than twice that of the RTX 2080 Ti or three times that of the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 series, making it much more capable for memory intensive computations on the GPU.
Open Hardware: MIPS/RISC and Beyond
Open Hardware: MIPS/RISC and Beyong
Server: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta, Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes and More
